Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft | Pats Interference Podcast

NFL analyst Dan Pizzuta returns to the show to complete two 7-round Patriots mock drafts with Andrew. The guys cover what Eliot Wolf should do in the draft, then what the Pats will do using Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator. Later, Dan reveals some of his favorite players in this draft.

0:00 – Welcome on Guest Dan Pizzuta

0:39 – 7-Round Patriots Mock Draft

1:24 – Patriots 1st Mock Draft what they should do

3:00 – How should Patriots attack this draft

6:21 – 1st Patriots mock draft is underway!

6:39 – Patriots pick 31

11:09 – Mock Draft what Patriots should do in NFL Draft

41:45 – Prizepicks

43:10 – What Patriots will do Mock Draft

44:21 – What will Patriots do at Pick 31 Selection

48:52 – What Patriots will do Mock Draft

1:03:58 – Player that you love for this draft?

1:08:22 – Wrapping up!

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