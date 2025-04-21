Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft: The Ashton Jeanty Scenario

After landing a generational talent in our first mock, their franchise left tackle in the next, and a defensive pillar last week, the Patriots go with an even more controversial pick at the top, but make up for it by being aggressive to address the blindside.

Round 1, Pick 4: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

This pick will seem odd to some and downright indefensible to others. Ashton Jeanty doesn’t address a major need or play a premium spot. But last week during his pre-draft presser, head coach Mike Vrabel gave a potentially telling response when asked about weighing need versus position with the Patriots’ top pick.

“We certainly want to pick the best player as many times as we can, and the player that we think at that point is the best player. Then we’ll figure it out,” Vrabel said. “Maybe you look at one position and we may have some returning starters or we feel like are starters, or there’s depth at that position, but to add premium players when available is something that you should probably always try to do.”

If New England takes a truly position-blind approach to the 4th overall pick, Jeanty might be the most obvious answer. The blue-chip prospect pairs elite vision and contact balance with instant acceleration and underrated versatility.

Ashton Jeanty making run defenders miss vs:

– Oregon

– UNLV

– Penn State pic.twitter.com/wc54BtFX50 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 20, 2025

Pairing Jeanty with Maye would create a nightmare combination in the backfield for Josh McDaniels to play with, especially given the versatile back’s receiving prowess. Jeanty is also a quality character pick after being voted a captain at Boise State, with The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noting his humility.

If the former Boise back comes close to the comps he’s drawing to Hall of Famer LaDanian Tomlinson, Patriots fans won’t regret a seemingly strange pick in equally unusual top of the draft.

Trade: Patriots send #38 and #77 to Vikings for #24

Round 1, Pick 24: LT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Jeanty can cover up for a lot of mistakes up front, but it would be irresponsible not to maximize him and Maye by ignoring the trenches.

Josh Simmons’ torn patellar tendon is a severe injury that could put not just his 2025 season, but his long-term effectiveness in jeopardy. The 22-year-old has also been flagged for character concerns. While he’d need to check significant boxes, I think the former Buckeye is a better fit on tape than his peers I haven’t mocked to New England like Josh Conerly Jr. or Kelvin Banks Jr..

LT Josh Simmons in pass pro vs Michigan State pic.twitter.com/y1GWSAqGYl — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 29, 2025

Simmons is a true blindside protector in the NFL, while most think Banks, if he slips, is a better fit inside. And though Conerly is a gifted athlete who’s pro-ready in protection, Simmons is sturdier against power and plays with more of a mean streak.

I’m admittedly a bit uneasy with this pick, but Vrabel is as plugged into Ohio State as anyone. If the Simmons’ medicals checks out and Vrabel think he thinks he can get the best out of the left tackle, ideally in year one, a trade-up could be on the table.

Round 3, Pick 69: WR Jalen Royals, Utah State

We’re taking another chance on an injured player with this pick, and Jalen Royals isn’t the savior the Patriots’ offense needs. That said, he’s the type of dynamic playmaker who would make like significantly easier for Drake Maye.

Jalen Royals vertical targets pic.twitter.com/9w3rp8cCTC — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 5, 2025

The 6’0″, 205 lber caught 71 passes for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023, his first year as a starter, but missed half of his senior season with a knee injury. His explosiveness allows him to win at any phase of the route, and he’s dangerous with the ball in his hands. Royals also showed impressive ball tracking and strong, if inconsistent hands. Brugler writes he’s been described as an “incredible teammate” with “no ego” by Utah State offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo.

Royals is understandably raw as a technician, and his eagerness to gain YAC contributed to drops last season, but he has the tools to become a Josh Downs-type receiver for Maye, but with more outside versatility and less polish out of the box.

Round 4, Pick 106: ED David Walker, Central Arkansas

The Patriots need a situational pass rusher, and David Walker could be one of the best values in this class. He’s got an atypical build at 6’1″, 263 lbs, and he’ll turn 25 this summer, but the three-year starter dominated the FCS in historic fashion and showed he belongs at the Senior Bowl.

Central Arkansas ED David Walker showing off his bend by dipping under Anthony Belton to win the edge Walker has flashed in each practice this week pic.twitter.com/2omaMOfHCZ — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 30, 2025

Walker combines his quickness and natural leverage advantage with powerful hands and versatility, bringing an arsenal of rush moves and experience all over the defensive front. His playmaking instincts also resulted in four forced fumbles and six pass breakups last season.

Walker’s age, level of competition, and tweener body-type could make him a divisive pick, but he’s the type of pass rush depth New England needs on the edge.

Round 5, Pick 144: IOL Jackson Slater, Sacramento State

Garrett Bradbury brings a veteran presence to the middle of the center spot, and left guard Layden Robinson played his best football late in his rookie season. Still, neither player is penned in as a starter, and Jackson Slater could provide competition for both as an intriguing developmental pick. The four-year starter was primarily a left guard in college, though he spent two games at left guard in 2022. He earned First Team All-Big Sky honors in each of his last three seasons, All-American recognition in 2022 and 2024, and showed five-position versatility at the Senior Bowl.

Slater brings great size at 6’3″, 311 lbs with massive 10″ hands and excellent quickness. He knows how to maximize his 32″ arms, locking up defenders up once he’s got a good grip, and like any good interior player, he constantly looks for work when uncovered. Slater seems like a Vrabel guy through and through, but he’ll struggle with bigger defensive tackles, balance, and precision early on.

If the knee injury that sidelined Slater late last season isn’t a significant concern, his versatility, athleticism, and play-style could make him a valuable late-round project.

Round 5, Pick 171 (via DAL): CB Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina

Marcus Jones is a competitive nickel corner and one of the league’s best returners, but he’s in the final year of his deal and has been sidelined by injury in his career. Alijah Huzzie suffered a knee injury of his own during the Shrine Bowl, so like others on this list he’d need to check out medically, but he’s a better fit for Vrabel’s typical slot defender.

Huzzie is similar to Jones in many ways, bringing body control, ball skills, man-to-man ability, toughness against the run, and explosive punt return ability. But Huzzie is bigger at 5’10”, 193 lbs, allowing him to be more competitive at the catch point and outside. He isn’t as fast as Jones, and he must be more patient against double-moves to avoid getting burned in the pros, but a healthy Huzzie is one of the better slot defenders in this draft.

Round 7, Pick 220: NT Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech

A man who lives up to his name, Zeek Biggers is a massive 6’6″, 321 lbs, and his 85″ wingspan was the longest at the Combine. The 21-year-old is powerful, but he can also split gaps and work upfield in Vrabel’s more aggressive scheme. He even blocked three field goals over his past two years at Georgia Tech.

Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams must harness Biggers’ gifts, whose production didn’t match his size profile. Hand fighting, rush plan, and tackling efficiency will be areas of concern, but Williams’ proven track record, which included making lemons out of lemonade last season in Detroit, shows he’s the man for the job.

Round 7, Pick 238 (via LAC): K Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State

The Patriots will be on their fourth kicker in as many seasons, and they’ll be hoping this one sticks. And while John Parker Romo is reliable under 50 yards, but he isn’t a long-term answer.

Ryan Fitzgerald may have had more ideal conditions in Tallahassee, Florida, but as coodinator Jeremy Springer noted in his latest presser, that won’t disqualify him from potentially kicking in New England. The 5’11”, 193 lber bounced back from a 2022 where he went 12-20 on field goal attempts to go 19-21 in 2023 and 13-13 last season, including five kicks of 50+ yards and a long of 59.

Intermediate consistency and kickoff hang time have been noted as areas for concern, but the mental toughness and big leg Fitzgerald has shown are marks in his favor.