Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft: The Jalon Walker Scenario

After landing a generational talent in our first mock and their franchise left tackle last week, this week’s attempt sees the Patriots go with a controversial pick at the top of the draft in their first of many attempts to strengthen the trenches.

Round 1, Pick 4: ED Jalon Walker, Georgia

A tweener linebacker might seem like poor value at four overall, especially for an offensively challenged team like the Patriots. But the top of this draft lacks the blue-chip talent of years past, which could make trading out of the spot difficult. Walker’s also much more than a jack-of-all-trades.

Jalon Walker (#11) 2023 highlights vs:

– South Carolina

– Florida

– Missouri

– Alabama pic.twitter.com/5Kksj5u5Ah — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 10, 2025

After excelling as a rotational pass rusher as a freshman and sophomore, he added off-ball linebacker to his resume as a junior, earning the Butkus Award for the country’s best linebacker in the country. Slow processing may limit his second-level and early-down use to start, but Walker’s a versatile pass rusher with powerful hands, great athleticism, and a relentless motor. He was also the Bulldogs’ defensive captain and a beloved member of the program, which would align with Vrabel’s other offseason acquisitions. With a clever defensive coordinator and defensive line expert like Terrell Williams, Walker could become a force against the pass while developing into a true very-down player.

Round 2, Pick 38: LT Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

If the Patriots miss out on Josh Simmons, Josh Conerly, and Aireontae Ersery, they’ll have to get creative to fill their left tackle void. They could wait until day three for a Charles Grant or Anthony Belton, but neither player projects as a year-one starter. A more promising candidate might be Donovan Jackson, a career guard forced to kick outside when Josh Simmons was lost for the season. The 6’4″, 317 lber struggled in a valiant effort against top-5 pick Abdul Carter, but he showed real improvement as a blindside protector down the stretch.

Fully caught up on Donovan Jackson’s tape & the shift he made in the playoffs was incredible. W10-14 when he first moved to LT was an admirable performance from someone playing out of position. Last 4 games was legitimately shutdown tackle tape. Verified 36-in arms in HS btw pic.twitter.com/317jxT7CQj — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) January 21, 2025

Jackson brings better mobility than one might expect for a guard convert, and he maximized his length with patience and accurate strikes. He also offers versatility as a run blocker, good discipline, and over 50 games of career experience, and coming from Vrabel’s alma mater certainly doesn’t hurt. There are concerns surrounding his ability to sustain and recover, but New England’s army of offensive line coaches should be able to clean up those areas.

Round 3, Pick 69: RT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

I love the idea of doubling up at tackle in this draft, and Ozzy Trapilo makes too much sense for New England. He’s worked with current Patriots offensive line coach Doug Marrone and former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, giving the team intimate knowledge of the former Eagles captain both on and off the field. Vrabel and company have also seen Trapilo in person during their trips to the Senior Bowl and BC’s pro day.

Big run behind RT Ozzy Trapilo pic.twitter.com/eSYXXwloq7 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 30, 2025

Trapilo brings flex versatility, though scouts believe he’s most comfortable on the right side, and looks the part of an NFL tackle at 6’8″, 316 lbs. He’s a fluid mover and tactical blocker who excels in pass protection but can also generate movement on the ground. His height can be an issue against power, and he’s battled some lower-body injuries in the past, but if Vrabel and Marrone want one of their guys in the building as a developmental right tackle behind Morgan Moses, Trapilo could be their guy.

Round 3, Pick 77 (via ATL): WR Kyle Williams, Washington State

With the offensive line addressed, it’s time to give Drake Maye his next top target. Kyle Williams is an undersized receiver who broke out as a fifth-year senior, but he’s one of the most electric receivers in this year’s crop. The 5’11”, 190 lber has true 4.4 speed, if not better, making him a threat both downfield and after the catch.

Kyle Williams scoring touchdowns pic.twitter.com/JzMWGeUni3 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 28, 2025

Williams is tougher at the catch-point and after contact than his frame would suggest, and he brings solid effort as a blocker. Physical coverage can throw him out of rhythm or get him bullied out of bounds, but Williams’ exceptional release package keeps him clean on most reps against press. If used as a primary Z with X flexibility against certain matchups, Williams could bring the verticality and big-play ability this offense has lacked since Chris Hogan was running nine routes in Foxoboro.

Round 4, Pick 106: CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

Marcus Jones is seemingly in the Patriots 2025 plans, at least for now, but given his expiring contract and injury history, adding a developmental nickel should be a priority. Like Jones, Jacob Parrish brings speed, quickness, physicality, and inside-out versatility at corner. The 5’10”, 191 lber is also closer to the mold of a typical Vrabel slot defender.

CB Jacob Parrish in coverage vs Arizona State pic.twitter.com/u7DHj0yt2W — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 28, 2025

Parrish looks as comfortable taking on linemen in the run game as he does running with receivers in man, toughness and athleticism that would make him a perfect fit in New England’s cornerback room. Balance issues popped up as a potential concern in my film study, and he gets panicky at times when beat, but Parrish has the tools to be a competitive, playmaking inside presence who can bump outside in certain packages.

Round 5, Pick 144: DT Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon

Defensive tackle is a tricky projection with Christian Barmore’s status still unknown, though his presence at voluntary minicamp is a promising sign. But whether or not Barmore is ready to play, adding depth in the trenches is always a good idea. Jamaree Caldwell brings a nose tackles build with a defensive tackle’s explosiveness, making him an intriguing potential compliment to Milton Williams. His violent play-style, special teams contributions, and consistency in 2024 could make Caldwell a day three steal.

Round 5, Pick 171 (via DAL): RB LeQuint Allen, Boston College

The Patriots lack a true third-down back who provides flexibility as a receiver and reliability in pass protection. LeQuint Allen provides both as one of this running back class’s most accomplished pass-catchers and a smart, physical blocker. He didn’t give up any sacks or hits in 2024 and spent more time out of the backfield than any of his peers. The 6’0″, 204 lber’s skinny frame and surprising contact balance allow him to exploit small creases near the goal line. He isn’t as explosive as fans may want in another tailback, and there are discipline issues that must be ironed out, but Allen projects as a valuable long-term option on passing-downs.

Round 7, Pick 220: TE Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina

New England’s tight end room could use some juice, and Bryson Nesbit’s experience with Maye could allow him to carve out an early pass-catching role. Nesbit isn’t a standout athlete, and he won’t offer much as a blocker, but he brings speed down the middle and good ball skills.

Round 7, Pick 238 (via LAC): C Drew Kendall, Boston College

The Patriots tap the BC pipeline once again, taking former Eagle Drew Kendall with their final pick. He has experience executing gap and zone run schemes, and his athleticism and smarts make up for a tack of size and length in protection. Those deficiencies paired with his center-only status will hurt his stock, but his fall could benefit New England by providing center competition and a potential long-term answer post-Garrett Bradbury.