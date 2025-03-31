Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft: The Travis Hunter Scenario

The Patriots had several holes to fill this offseason, as new head coach Mike Vrabel inherited a team with one of the league’s worst trench situations and passing attacks.

The team strengthened its defensive line with former Eagle Milton Williams, edge defenders Harold Landry and K’Lavon Chaisson, and nose tackle Khyris Tonga. Playmaker Robert Spillane will also replace longtime Ja’Whaun Bentley in the middle, while Jonathan Jones was swapped for another Super Bowl-winner corner in Carlton Davis.

The offensive free agent class lacked the depth available on defense, but New England did fill vacancies at key positions. Stefon Diggs was recently signed to give Drake Maye a true #1 receiver, while Mack Hollins, another former Bill, brings added size, depth, and special teams ability. Up front, Morgan Moses brings stability to what’s been a turbulent situation at right tackle, and released Viking Garrett Bradbury projects as David Andrews’ replacement at center.

While EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf and his staff have done as much as could be expected, there’s still plenty of work to do. Left tackle still lacks a proven starter, more juice is needed at receiver and edge rusher, and multiple positions lack long-term answers. The next best time to address these holes is in less than a month when the NFL draft kicks off at Lambeau Field.

To prepare for the big day, I’ll post a mock draft each week until April 24th, studying potential Patriots prospects and possibilities. And in this edition, New England gets its best-case scenario with the 4th overall pick.

Round 1, Pick 4: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

The Heisman winner may seem like a far fetch at 4th overall, but all three teams ahead of the Patriots have long-term needs at quarterback, and the Browns are reportedly eying Abdul Carter to pair with Myles Garrett. If Hunter does fall into New England’s lap, they can’t pass up on the true blue-chip for anything short of multiple top 50 picks. He has the best ball skills I’ve seen from a college prospect, and his instincts and competitiveness jump off the tape.

Travis Hunter catching passes through contact/assault pic.twitter.com/aQKdNy5ASu — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 20, 2025

Long-term, Hunter’s best fit is likely a primary lockdown corner opposite Christian Gonzalez who has packages on offense. But between Davis’ signing and the offense’s lack of explosiveness, learning to play receiver and building chemistry with Maye should be the priority early on. As Hunter gains comfort in the role, a J.C. Jackson-style role in obvious pass situations could also be on the table.

Round 2, Pick 38: LT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

If left tackle isn’t addressed with the Patriots’ first pick, it has to be their next priority. The 6’6″, 331 lber brings rare athleticism, versatility in the run game, and three years of starting experience. A captain in 2024, Ersery also offers tone-setting physicality and finish when he’s on, which was on full display against Penn State and future top-5 pick Abdul Carter. New England has also shown interest in Ersery throughout the pre-draft process, meeting with him at the Senior Bowl and inviting him for a 30 visit.

LT Aireontae Ersery vs Abdul Carter, including an (attempted) Ersery target pic.twitter.com/4jBUTV775k — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 29, 2025

Most mocks have Ersery falling out of the 1st round, largely due to questions surrounding his lack of consistency and natural bend, which limit his upside in pass protection. He might be best-suited on the right side (NFL analyst Lance Zerlein comps him to former Patriots right tackle Marcus Cannon), but he offers more left tackle experience and physical tools than most tackle fits outside of the 1st round.

Round 3, Pick 69: ED Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

The Patriots’ defensive line has solid edge depth, but the group lacks explosiveness and long-term upside. Kyle Kennard, who met with New England at the Senior Bowl and South Carolina’s pro day, would check both boxes. The 6’4″, 254 lber brings a quick first step, long arms, excellent closing speed, and a high motor, making him an ideal situational pass rusher. He also has every-down potential with more consistent run defense.

LT Will Campbell in pass pro vs Kyle Kennard pic.twitter.com/FWxOZNovHd — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 25, 2025

Kennard’s bend and contact balance are less than ideal, and his shallow bag of moves could limit production against better tackles. If he masters one or two moves, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams and staff could turn Kennard into another formidable piece in an improving front.

Round 3, Pick 77 (via ATL): RT Marcus Mbow, Purdue

The Patriots did a solid job addressing right tackle and center, but neither spot has a long-term answer. And while Robinson showed serious promise at left guard, he’s still an unknown. Marcus Mbow could play line spot in the NFL, and he’s one of this class’s most fun tape studies. A nimble athlete who looks like a boxer in pads, Mbow’s arsenal of sets and punches keeps rushers on their toes. He sends defenders to the turf with his impressive snatch-trap technique, and he shows impressive on-field character. He continued blocking his tail off late in a blowout against Penn State despite clearly being banged up, and he regularly picked up teammates and chased down plays. Mbow also had a solid week at the Senior Bowl, where he met with Patriots brass in attendance.

RT Marcus Mbow in pass pro vs Penn State pic.twitter.com/eIPRaTXkjM — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 30, 2025

There is a boom-or-bust element to Mbow’s game. He can be lured out of position and spend a few too many plays on the ground in the tape I studied, while short arms and a questionable anchor make his ideal position uncertain. Ideally, the Purdue product takes over at center in the near future, but he at least offers great developmental dept and positional versatility.

Round 4, Pick 106: TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper were one of the league’s most productive tight-end tandems last season, but both are in their 30s. Jaheim Bell was an exciting prospect coming out of Florida State, but didn’t show much as a rookie. Enter consensus All-American Harold Fannin, who led all college tight ends with 117 receptions, 1,555 receiving yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns. The versatile weapon has excellent ball skills, good speed, and is highly competitive after the catch.

Will see where Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin lands, but the production profile and receiving ability is worth a look pic.twitter.com/rQys9VFmxu — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) March 29, 2025

Fannin did disappoint at the Combine, posting average grades in everything but the 3-cone, and some stiffness limits him as a route-runner. Despite great effort in the ground game, he also lacks the size to be an in-line tight end. Fannin will need a creative offensive coordinator to maximize his ability, and he’d have just that in Josh McDaniels. His best role would be as a move tight-end/fullback with the flexibility to line up out wide or in the slot.

Round 5, Pick 144: RB Marcus Yarns, Delaware

Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson are a punishing one-two punch when on their game, but ball security and consistency have been issues for both. Marcus Yarns is an experienced and accomplished outside zone runner with elusiveness and homerun speed. The Delaware product also brings willingness as a pass protector and return ability on special teams. The Patriots met with Yarns at the Senior Bowl, so there’s smoke to this potential fit.

Round 7, Pick 217 (via TEN): LB Karene Reid, Utah

Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, and Jack Gibbens are a solid linebacker trio, but the position has little long-term upside. Karene Reid lacks great size at 6’0″, 227 lbs, but he’s an instinctive and high-effort player who’s consistently around the football. The Utah product can also hang in man coverage. Reid would have to earn his stripes on special teams, but could work his way into a rotational role and potentially earn a more consistent role toward the end of his rookie deal. Like several others on this list, Reid met with New England at the Senior Bowl.

Round 7, Pick 220: OT Hollin Pierce, Rutgers

You can never have enough offensive tackle depth, and Hollin Pierce would fit right into what would be a gargantuan O-line room if this draft came to fruition. Standing at 6’8″, 341 lbs, Pierce was a Shrine Bowl standout. He plays to his size with physicality, high effort, and punishing run blocking. He also brings upside in pass protection, though he’ll need work in that area before seeing consistent snaps. Mirroring more athletic rushers could be an issue for Pierce, but in a perfect world, Doug Marrone and staff teach him to dictate terms by maximizing his frame and making rushers one-dimensional.

Round 7, Pick 238 (via LAC): C Willie Lampkin, North Carolina

Measuring in at 5’11”, 291 lbs, Willie Lampkin had a lot to prove when he was invited to the Senior Bowl earlier this offseason. He took full advantage of the opportunity with an impressive week in Mobile, beating much bigger linemen and playing with a notable fire. It’s unlikely Lampkin would snap to his college quarterback Drake Maye full-time, but he could be a valuable depth piece with the versatility to play fullback or tight end in jumbo packages.