Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft: The Will Campbell Scenario

After landing a generational talent in our last mock, this version sees the Patriots going the obvious route goes the obvious route with their top pick while doubling up at a couple of spots and adding much-needed depth at others.

Round 1, Pick 4: LT Will Campbell, LSU

He may not be the best player available at four overall, but Will Campbell almost makes too much sense for the Patriots, who still need a starting-caliber left tackle. The 21-year-old finished his LSU career as a consensus All-American, two-time captain, and one of the most iconic players in program history. He’s an experienced, technically advanced blocker with an iron grip and a mean streak. His physicality and leadership would be welcome in an O-line room with an uncertain long-term future.

Will Campbell is 100% a Vrabel guy pic.twitter.com/4sR4RmODy4 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 20, 2025

Campbell checks the boxes for pedigree and character with flying colors, but his subpar measurables for a tackle can’t be ignored. While he brings elite athleticism and great power, Campbell’s arm length and wingspan are well below average, capping his ceiling on the blindside. Still, whether he proves to be a very good tackle or bumps inside to become an elite guard, New England adding the class’s best blocker and a potential captain would be a strong first step for the rebuilding franchise.

Round 2, Pick 38: WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss

Adding Stefon Diggs brought much-needed credibility to the Patriots’ receiver room, but the group still lacks verticality and a consistent outside presence. At 6’2″, 205 lbs, Tre Harris has the size and profile to address both deficiencies. He was named First-Team All-SEC last season despite missing over four games due to lower body hip/groin. He’s physical in routes, has the build-up speed to pull away from defenders downfield or after the catch, and excels in contested catch or jump-ball situations. He also lined up everywhere for the Rebels, even serving as a pseudo-tight end at times on the wing.

Broadcast does it way more justice https://t.co/ahmNbhexiK pic.twitter.com/8fe0YCscmp — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 2, 2025

Harris ran a very basic route tree at Ole Miss, which could create a learning curve early on. Being a fifth-year senior coming off lower body injuries could also affect his stock come draft day. But if he passes medicals and impresses behind the scenes, Harris could fill a long-vacant role in New England’s offense.

Round 3, Pick 69: ED Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

The Patriots improved their edge rush by signing Harold Landry and K’Lavon Chaisson this offseason, but long-term pass rush upside is lacking at the position. Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams doesn’t care about size, but he’s big on violence and effort, and Josaiah Stewart offers both in abundance. Among FBS edge prospects, only Abdul Carter earned a higher pass rush grade than the twitchy 6’1″, 245 lber. Stewart quickly challenges blockers with his first step, makes them uneasy with hesitation, and exploits oversets to either edge. He also uses his leverage and tenacity to jolt linemen with power.

ED Josaiah Stewart pass rushing vs USC pic.twitter.com/nAmi6zWZkt — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 22, 2025

A wider array of moves would help make up for Stewart’s lack of size and bend, as he can get swallowed by bigger, more patient blockers. If moved around to create optimal matchups, he could be another valuable chess piece for New England’s defensive front.

Round 3, Pick 77 (via ATL): RB Damien Martinez, Miami

Rhamondre Stevenson is one of the toughest tackles and best pass protectors at his position, and the new regime has been adamant about giving him a fresh start. But if the 27-year-old’s fumble woes continue, he might not see the end of his four-year extension in New England. Damien Martinez brings a nearly identical skill, but in a lighter frame and without the fumbles. The 6’0″, 217 lber is a downhill specialist with excellent vision, burst and contact balance. He quickly exploits available gaps and rarely goes down on first contact. He’s also a smart and willing blocker, though there’s room for growth.

Damien Martinez running downhill vs Louisville pic.twitter.com/KkMN6qPf10 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 5, 2025

Martinez is lighter than Stevenson, and there’s a bit more speed to his game, but he isn’t the home run-hitter many fans are hoping for. He also brings little value as a receiver outside of checkdowns. But if Vrabel wants insurance on his current top back and one of the best bruisers in this class, Martinez could be the guy for New England early on day two.

Round 4, Pick 106: TE Gunnar Helm, Texas

Hunter Henry has been one of the Patriots offense’s few constants since 2021, playing through injury, surviving multiple regime changes, and catching passes from four different quarterbacks. As reliable as the veteran has been, he’s much closer to the end of his career than the start, so finding his successor should be a priority in a deep tight-end class. Gunner Helm would continue the theme of adding dopplegangers as insurance/potential replacements. The 6’5″, 241 lber has comparable measurables to Henry, wins in similar ways, and even wears the same #85. Both big-bodied targets have soft hands, wide catch radius’, know how to get open, and offer positional flexibility.

Gunnar Helm downfield targets pic.twitter.com/xki7P7RLVc — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 6, 2025

Helm’s Combine performance was impacted by injury, which could hurt his draft stock depending on the team. He also didn’t break out until last season, and there were several mental mistakes on tape that must be ironed out. Adding him to a room with Henry and another accomplished, mature veteran in Austin Hooper could provide the support system Helm needs to reach his potential and become Maye’s next next safety blanket over the middle.

Round 5, Pick 144: LT Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M

The Patriots double up at offensive tackle insurance with a Senior Bowl standout and impressive athlete. While Carson Vinson is making a big jump from Alabama A&M, he brings nearly 50 career starts at left tackle and the tools to compete on the blindside. He’ll need significant refinement from a hands and footwork perspective, and the speed of the NFL will take some getting used to, but his quickness, power, and size are NFL-caliber.

Round 5, Pick 171 (via DAL): RB Woody Marks, USC

Another double-dip! While Martinez brings the thunder, Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks brings the lightning as a dynamic change of pace back. As a runner, he brings ideal patience and vision that he uses to find creases for chunks of yards, and he excels at making defenders miss in space. As a receiver, he offers soft hands and a diverse route tree. Marks must improve as a pass protector, but he’s be a perfect compliment in New England’s bruising backfield.

Round 7, Pick 220: C Jake Majors, Texas

The Patriots have their top center in Garrett Bradbury, but the spot lacks an obvious plan past 2026, and potentially 2025. A high IQ center with four years of SEC starting experience, Jake Majors would be a wide day three flier for New England as depth and potential starting competition. The former Longhorn lacks great size, length, and athleticism, but makes up for it with his quickness, body control, and savvy.

Round 7, Pick 238 (via LAC): CB Mac McWillians, UCF

Marcus Jones is a dynamic returner and hyper-competitive slot defender, but between his lack of size, expiring contract, and injury history, the Patriots must add developmental depth inside. McWilliams is closer to Vrabel’s nickel prototype at 5’1″, 191 lbs. He’s an instinctive zone defender who brings 36 career starts, quick feet, fluid hips, and ball skills. He’ll need time like any late-rounder, but could cut his teeth on special teams early on.