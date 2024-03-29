Patriots Announce Offseason Workout Program Dates

The Patriots have released dates for their upcoming workout program.

Teams that hired a new head coach are allowed to behind workouts on April 1st, but the Patriots will start one week later on April 8th. Mayo explained his reasoning during the NFL’s annual league meeting earlier this week, saying:

“I think as the staff continues to gel, not only on the coaching side but also on the scouting side, as the team continues to gel, I just want to make sure that we as coaches are all on the same page before we go to the players. We’ve been a part of situations where you bring these different coaches in, this guy one philosophy, this guy has another philosophy, I just wanted to make sure that the coaches, the staff, we’re all on the same page going forward.

Once again, you don’t win games in the spring, but you can lose them, and I don’t want to fall into that trap. I want to make sure that we’re all pulling in the same direction.”

Here are the dates provided by the team:

FIRST DAY

April 8

VOLUNTARY MINI-CAMP

April 23-24

OTA OFFSEASON WORKOUTS

May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6-7

MANDATORY MINICAMP

June 11-13