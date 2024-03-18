Patriots Announce Several Key Offseason Dates

The Patriots have officially announced key dates for media and fans to be aware of in the coming months.

Here are the events, dates, and times for each event as they have been provided.

2024 ANNUAL NFL MEETINGS – HEAD COACH MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Monday, March 25

7:45-8:15 a.m: Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo and the rest of the AFC’s head coaches will be available to the media at the 2024 Annual NFL Meetings in Orlando, Florida.

OFFSEASON PROGRAM MEDIA AVAILABILITY

The Patriots will try to provide one or two players for media availability either before or after their workouts on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the offseason. Times are to be determined, but the dates are expected to be:

Tuesday, April 9 Thursday, April 11 Pause for draft coverage Tuesday, April 30 Thursday, May 2 Tuesday, May 7 Thursday, May 9 Tuesday, May 14 Thursday, May 16

2024 NFL DRAFT AVAILABILITY

Thursday, April 18

10:00 a.m.: 2024 Patriots pre-draft press conference with director of scouting and de facto GM Eliot Wolf

ROOKIE MINI-CAMP

Friday, May 10

Time TBD: Patriots Rookie Mini-Camp

Saturday, May 11.

Time TBD: Media will be present for the team’s practice session.

ORGANIZED TEAM ACTIVITIES

Monday, May 20 (open to media) Tuesday, May 21 Thursday, May 23 Wednesday, May 29 (open to media) Thursday, May 30 Friday, May 31 Monday, June 3 (open to media) Tuesday, June 4 Thursday, June 6 Friday, June 7 (open to media)

MANDATORY MINI-CAMP

Tuesday, June 11 (open to media) Wednesday, June 12 (open to media) Thursday, June 13 (open to media)

2024 PATRIOTS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY FOR TOM BRADY

Wednesday, June 12

7:00 p.m.: Ticketed event inside Gillette Stadium