Patriots are Raving About Drake Maye Internally | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss Kayshon Boutte not being around the Patriots before he’s likely traded and how Drake Maye will fare against this tough schedule. They also answer BSJ member questions about A.J. Brown and Caleb Lomu.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:50 Thoughts on 2028 draft and 2030 Super Bowl locations

03:12 Thoughts on Kayshon Boutte situation

05:55 What does New England need from Maye this year? + thoughts on the schedule

12:40 How much playing time will Lomu get?

16:59 PrizePicks

18:56 Is LB undervalued?

23:15 How much of a difference would A.J. Brown make to the win total?

27:05 Will the Patriots be a better team with a worse record this year?

29:40 Rocket Money

31:09 Who are the Patriots five best o-linemen? Where do the rookies fit in?

36:24 Thanks for watching!

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