Patriots Beat 2023 Mock Draft 1.0: New England Shores Up Top Two Needs in Tackle and Cornerback

Myself and 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth dove into our first PFF Mock Draft on Tuesday night’s edition of the Patriots Beat podcast, and we shored up what are arguably New England’s top two needs this offseason in tackle and cornerback – twice.

Here’s a look at the results from Tuesday night’s mock:

Round 1, Pick 14: Broderick Jones, OT – Georgia

The Patriots fill their top need of the 2023 offseason with Georga tackle Broderick Jones.

The way Georgia T Broderick Jones gets out in space and can block on the outside is nightmare fuel for opposing defenders. Listed at 6'4", 310 lbs. Would be a great pick for the #Patriots if he falls to #14:

Jones’ athleticism at 310 pounds is what sticks out the most on tape. His work in the screen game is also A+, giving the Patriots flexibility on offense. Jones is a slam dunk at pick 14.

Round 2, Pick 46: TRADE to LAC

We decided to trade down seven spots, grab another top-100 pick (85), and still fill another need:

Round 2, Pick 53: Tryique Stevenson, CB – Miami

Tyrique Stevenson (6’4″, 215 lbs) can fill the Patriots’ second largest need heading into next season: cornerback.

Jonathan Jones could potentially walk away in free agency, Jack Jones is still very much a project, and Marcus Jones is built for the slot.

Though his surname isn’t “Jones”, Tyrique Stevenson could plug right into New England’s defensive lineup as a day-one starter.

Round 3, Pick 76 (CAR): Xavier Hutchinson, WR – Iowa State

Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson’s ceiling is the true, number-one wide receiver that Mac Jones needs in order to succeed on offense.

He runs fluid routes, has a large catch radius, and separates quickly off of the line of scrimmage. Plug Hutchinson into O’Brien’s system and he has the ability to shine.

Round 3, Pick 85: Trey Dean III, S – Florida

Florida’s Trey Dean III is a raw, but instinctual talent who has flown up NFL draft boards since his performance with the Patriots at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

I interviewed Dean from Vegas last week and asked him his thoughts on potentially playing for the Patriots:

“[They’re] really good at what they do… The winning mentality, it’s not even just winning on the field but off the field they’re going to help you become a better man.”

Dean impressed in 1’s, 7’s, 11’s, and the Shrine Bowl game itself – earning the Defensive MVP of the Week. He’d be a fit in the quickly depleting New England safety room.

Round 4, Pick 107 (LAR – Michel): Henry To’oto’o, LB – Alabama

Linebacker Henry To’oto’o continues the Alabama-Patriots pipeline that we’ve seen for so long with guys like Damien Harris, Mac Jones, Christian Barmore, and more.

Though he doesn’t jump off the screen, To’oto’o is an incredibly disciplined linebacker who is constantly in the right place at the right time. He’d be a steal at pick 107.

Round 4, Pick 116: Cameron Latu, TE – Alabama

Familiarity with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is what forced the pick of Latu.

Latu caught just 30 passes this season – but four of them went for touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s high-powered offense. He’s a possession tight end as he lacks top-end speed, but he knows what O’Brien wants to do from a scheme standpoint. He’d have the chance to learn and develop under two solid tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Round 4, Pick 133 (JC Jackson): Darius Rush, CB – South Carolina

We dip back into the cornerback position in round four, bringing in Darius Rush from South Carolina – potentially the new DBU.

South Carolina CB Darius Rush was named the American Team’s Cornerback of the Week at the @SeniorBowl. Rush is 6’1” and is (yet another) boundary corner that could fill the #Patriots need. A 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 deep CB class: pic.twitter.com/U6ARnyqhiv — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) February 4, 2023

Rush is 6’1″ and was the Cornerback of the Week while working under Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. He’s yet another player with some familiarity with the staff.

Round 5, Pick 182 (LV – Stidham): Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE – Florida

Brenton Cox Jr. was another Shrine Bowl darling who worked directly with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on perfecting his swim move (which you can see here):

From the @ShrineBowl: #Patriots coach Bill Belichick coaching up Florida EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. BB has been very hands on (literally) with players this week out in Vegas. (🎥: @Imtamarabrown)pic.twitter.com/neZAL3Efz4 — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 29, 2023

Cox Jr. has plenty of tools in the toolbox as an edge rusher, is fast off of the line of scrimmage, and had 8.5 sacks for the Gators in 2021. His ceiling is sky-high.

Round 6, Pick 185 (CAR – Gilmore): TJ Bass, OL – Oregon

This one was too easy. The Patriots just hired Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to join their staff. Who played under Klemm in 2022? TJ Bass.

Klemm and O’Brien are going to get into the lab and rework the offensive line disasters from last season. Bass already knows how Klemm’s scheme works, so this pick makes total sense. He has positional versatility as well.

Round 6, Pick 208 (Ted Karras): Mo Ibrahim, RB – Minnesota

Running back Mo Ibrahim has room to improve as a pass catcher, but he uses his low, 5’10” pad level to his advantage and excels at trusting and using the blocks in front of him.

He rushed for 1,665 yards, good for third in the nation, and 20 TDs in 2022. He’s a proven back who could immediately take some of the load off of Rhamondre Stevenson.

Round 6, Pick 258 (Brandon Bolden): Isaiah Moore, LB – NC State

Linebacker Isaiah Moore was yet another Shrine Bowl prospect that worked with the Patriots in Vegas, and according to the broadcast during the game, New England “couldn’t stop raving” about his performance.

The Patriots lock up a guy they want in Moore at pick 258 so they don’t lose him as a UDFA.

DRAFT SUMMARY:

