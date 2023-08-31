Patriots Roster Cut Reaction + Fantasy Football Preview

Join Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub and Brian Hines from Pats Pulpit on the latest episode of thee “Patriots Beat Podcast,” as they react live to the Patriots making their roster cuts official and the final 53 man roster is announced. The Patriots unexpectedly let go of second-year QB Bailey Zappe and QB/WR Malik Cunningham on Wednesday, leading to questions about who will be on New England’s practice squad. They also give an insight to upcoming fantasy football predictions and picks.

