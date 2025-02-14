Close Menu
Patriots Best and Worst Offseason Scenarios | Pats Interference

Nick Cattles and Andrew Callahan look ahead to the Patriots offseason
In his show debut, Nick Cattles joins Andrew to break down the best and worst-case scenarios for the Patriots this offseason, from big free-agent additions, how to handle the No. 4 pick and whether the team should pull off a big trade in the coming weeks.

0:00 – Intro
2:30 – Vrabel/McDaniels a Free Agency Draw?
3:42 – Ronnie Stanley
6:32 – Tee Higgins
9:55 – Get a WR1
24:17 – PrizePicks
25:23 – Jayson Tatum & Celtics
28:34 – Trade For Myles Garrett
35:28 – Swing and Miss on WR Targets
39:50 – Swing and Miss on D-Line Targets
43:18 – Swing and Miss on Middle Targets

 

