Patriots Betting Odds in Free Fall Following Week One Loss to Dolphins

Just about all that could go wrong did go wrong this weekend as the Patriots lost handily to the Dolphins on Sunday and fell to 0-1 on the season.

Some will say it was close, but I’d argue that the 20-7 final score didn’t do it justice. New England was never in that game on Sunday. Lack of execution and incompetence were the themes of the game – and (shockingly) they were the themes of the offseason as well. Somehow, they still have not been addressed.

Long story short, the Patriots problems need to be addressed – and they need to be addressed fast if they want a shot at winning the AFC East. They are currently the third most likely team to do so according to our partners at BetOnline.ag. Here are their odds:

AFC East Winner

Buffalo Bills -350

Miami Dolphins +400

New England Patriots +850

New York Jets +5000

Prior to this weekend, the Patriots had +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl according to BetOnline. I’m sure plenty of bettors were riding the “In Bill We Trust” mantra, and I’m sure plenty of them regret their decision now.

These odds plummeted after the loss to Miami. New England now sit at +6600 odds, alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Commanders…

Here’s a look at the top ten:

Super Bowl LVII Winner

Buffalo Bills +500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750

Kansas City Chiefs +800

Los Angeles Chargers +1100

Philadelphia Eagles +1400

Baltimore Ravens +1600

Green Bay Packers +1600

Los Angeles Rams +1600

Denver Broncos +2000

San Francisco 49ers +2000

The Patriots are so far behind this group it isn’t even funny. Each of these ten teams has a superior quarterback to Mac Jones, and despite the “greatness” of Bill Belichick, all of them have a more competent and well-rounded coaching staff than New England.

I don’t care that it’s early – this Patricia and Judge experiment on the offense is already failing miserably. In fact, according to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Matt Patricia is the one who made the call to essentially bench Kendrick Bourne this weekend.

WHO IS MATT PATRICIA TO MAKE THIS CALL?! I’m sorry, but this can’t happen. Like myself and Ryan Spagnoli said on our Patriots Postgame Show, Sunday night – in a game that mattered – was not the time or the place to make a statement against your best playmaking receiver.

And remember kids, this is only week one… buckle up. The Pats are headed to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers next Sunday. Hopefully the result is different – but frankly I already don’t see it happening for them.

