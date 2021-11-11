Patriots-Browns + Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the latest on the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. They also preview the Patriots’ Week 10 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

1:15 Latest on Odell Beckham Jr.

9:45 Patriots-Browns preview

24:30 Thoughts on Baker Mayfield

35:16 Report: There are teams who are talking to Odell Beckam Jr. that believe he will will wait until the games are complete on Sunday before making his final decision

38:50 Game Picks: Patriots -2.5 45.5 o/u

40:27 bostonsportsjournal.com member question of the day: isn’t a drop off expected for a Rookie QB (Mac Jones)?

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.