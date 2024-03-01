Patriots buzz out of the combine

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick delve into various topics surrounding the New England Patriots. They discuss whether the Patriots already have a plan in place for their future, with Greg expressing some skepticism. The conversation then shifts to the top three quarterbacks in the draft and whether any of them fit Eliot Wolf’s vision for the team, as well as the possibility of drafting a QB given Mac Jones’ uncertain future. They also touch on Belichick’s fondness for Jayden Daniels and express confidence in Eliot Wolf’s decision-making. Additionally, they cover Jerod Mayo’s recent comments about Belichick and the team’s financial situation, the potential for JC Jackson to return on a reduced contract, and the Patriots’ poor ranking in the latest NFLPA survey.



