Patriots call out Jerod Mayo after firing and Mike Vrabel latest | Pats Interference

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns to the show to share what he heard from Patriots players and staffers after Jerod Mayo’s firing. The guys also cover what they learned from Robert Kraft’s press conference Monday, the latest on the team’s coaching search and pursuit of Mike Vrabel.

