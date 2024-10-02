Patriots center David Andrews reportedly needs shoulder surgery

The Patriots received some tough injury news on Wednesday morning ahead of their Week 5 contest versus the Miami Dolphins.

According to MassLive’s Mark Daniels, center David Andrews needs surgery to repair his injured shoulder. Daniels added, “If he has surgery [now], his season will be over. Andrews is trying to see if he can play through the injury. That decision comes down to if it’ll hurt his ability to play next season.”

David Andrews will need surgery for his shoulder, per source. If he has surgery, his season will be over. At the moment, Andrews is trying to see if he can play through the injury. That decision comes down to if it'll hurt his ability to play next season. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) October 2, 2024

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed are reporting that Andrews is “not expected to make an imminent decision” on whether to undergo surgery or try to play through his injury, adding that he is unlikely to play on Sunday.

New England’s captain left Sunday’s game against the 49ers following their first drive with said injury, went to the locker room, and did not return. He was replaced by backup center Nick Leverett.

“It’s frustrating being hurt,” Andrews said Tuesday on his ‘Quick Snap’ podcast with Brian Hoyer. “As a player, sometimes you have to make decisions if you being out there is the best thing for the team, and if you can perform… There is some stuff I have to try to figure out here, and see what I can do to be the best player I can be on Sunday.”

He continued: “Just trying to take it day by day right now and get some things weighed out, and I’m going to try to get better as quick as I can, and see where things go. Or what has to go. I’m just trying to figure all that stuff out. It’s super frustrating, man.”

Andrews’ decision on when he ultimately has surgery could loom large not only for him, but for the rest of the Patriots’ offense. Coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s system relies heavily on the center for line calls and protection setting – taking some stress off of the quarterback. Turning to a backup in Leverett, who has seldom experience at the position, could potentially impact when (if at all) New England turns to Drake Maye this season.

The Patriots host the Dolphins this coming Sunday at 1 p.m. from Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium.

Follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Patriots and Boston sports news!