Patriots-Chargers Key Matchups

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar discusses the key matchups for this Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8.

The first matchup is between Patriots RT Mike Onwenu vs. Chargers DE Joey Bosa. Bosa had 4quarterback pressures with a hit and three hurries vs New England last year but the Pats typically have a good plan against him. Bosa is a major test for Onwenu who recently moved back to right tackle with Trent Brown out.

The second matchup is the Patriots Defense vs the Chargers “big four” as Coach Belichick called them. The Patriots defense must slow down WRs Keenan Allen & Mike Williams as well as RB Austin Ekeler & TE Jared Cook.

READ Evan’s Week 8 Game Plan: https://www.clnsmedia.com/patriots-game-plan-how-mac-jones-is-uniquely-prepped-for-matchup-with-chargers-staley/

