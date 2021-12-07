Subscribe
Patriots Postgame Show

Patriots Claim #1 Seed In AFC in Buffalo with Only 3 Passing Plays

Evan Lazar and John Zannis go LIVE to recap the Patriots and Bills game! The Patriots have now won 7 straight games and are the #1 seed in the AFC.

According to Next Gen Stats the Patriots ran the ball on 94% of their plays, the highest run rate in a game in this millennium.

The Patriots also became just the third team in NFL history to attempt exactly 3 passes in a game. 

