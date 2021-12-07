Patriots Claim #1 Seed In AFC in Buffalo with Only 3 Passing Plays

Evan Lazar and John Zannis go LIVE to recap the Patriots and Bills game! The Patriots have now won 7 straight games and are the #1 seed in the AFC.

According to Next Gen Stats the Patriots ran the ball on 94% of their plays, the highest run rate in a game in this millennium.

The Patriots also became just the third team in NFL history to attempt exactly 3 passes in a game.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://CALM.COM/garden, for a limited time you’ll get 40% off a Calm premium subscription!