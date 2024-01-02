Patriots Coach Jerod Mayo Reacts to ‘Hurtful’ Report That He Rubs People the Wrong Way

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles reacts to a recent report regarding Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. Since signing his new contract last January, which included more money and greater responsibilities, there have been mixed reactions within the organization. According to a report from the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, Mayo has “rubbed at least some people the wrong way in the building” after his new deal.

During a conference call on Tuesday, when asked about this report, Mayo acknowledged being aware of the story and expressed that he found it “hurtful.”

