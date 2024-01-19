Patriots Coach Tracker: Patriots Set to Hold First In-House DC Interview

The Jerod Mayo era is underway in New England, as the Patriots’ newest head coach has begun building his staff.

The team has an opening at defensive coordinator with Mayo now running the show, though Steve Belichick and DeMarcus Covington are strong internal candidates. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer speculated this morning that the offensive coordinator job may not go to incumbent Bill O’Brien. Instead, the Patriots could be “very open-minded in trying to find the right guy for what’ll probably be Mayo’s most important hire.”

This list will track any news related to the Patriots’ coaching staff, including reports on interviews, interview requests, offers, signings, and departures.

Interview: DeMarcus Covington – Patriots defensive line coach

Reported: 4:48 PM · 1/19/24

According to CBS‘s Jonathan Jones, the Patriots will hold their first in-house interview and meet with defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington for the team’s defensive coordinator job.

Covington has been on the Patriots’ staff since 2017. serving as a coaching assistant for two seasons. He was promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2019 and then defensive line coach in 2020. New England’s defensive line has been one of its most consistently productive units, headlined by Matthew Judon, who earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first two seasons with the Patriots. Last season, Covington contributed to the league’s best run defense, as well as breakout seasons for Christian Barmroe and Anfernee Jennings.

Covington has been viewed as a top in-house candidate to take over the defensive coordinator role along with Steve Belichick. He’s also viewed as a future head coaching candidate around the league, interviewing for the Cardinals’ vacancy last offseason.

Interview: Jeremy Springer – Rams assistant special teams coach

Reported: 11:12 AM • 1/19/24

NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that the Patriots will interview Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer for their special teams coaching job.

Springer has been on LA’s staff for the past two seasons, working with one of the NFL’s best specialists in Pro Bowl kicker Matt Gay. He also helped Brandon Powell finish 8th in total kick return yards, and 7th in kickoffs returned past the 20-yard line among players with at least 20 kickoff returns in 2022.

Springer’s coaching career began as a graduate assistant at his alma mater UTEP in 2013, where he played linebacker and special teams at UTEP from 2007-2011 and was a four-time Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll member. He then worked under special teams coordinator Jeff Banks and assisted with tight ends at Texas A&M. The Aggies were one of the college football’s best special teams units during that span, leading the nation in blocked kicks and punts in 2017.

In 2018, Springer moved on to Marshall’s staff, helping lead their kick return unit to a 38.1-yard average, good for ranked 4th in the conference.

Springer went on to become the special teams coordinator at the University of Arizona from 2018-2020, where former Patriots running back J.J. Taylor averaged 24.5 yards per return on 22 returns in 2018, including one touchdown, and 23.6 yards per kick return with 19 total returns in 2019. Arizona kicker Lucas Havrisik also converted 90% of his field goal attempts in a shortened 2020 season. Outside of bright spots like Brenden Schooler and Jalen Reagor’s kick return score in Buffalo, the Patriots’ special teams were among the worst in the league last season. The team requested an interview with Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams last week, but there has been no update as to whether their request was granted.

Interview: Michael Hodges – Saints linebackers coach

Reported: 8:25 AM · 1/19/24

NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that the Patriots will interview Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges for their defensive coordinator job. Rapoport says Hodges was a “huge part of that defense that was a Top 10 scoring defense in each of the last four seasons.” The star pupil in Hodges’ room has been five-time All-Pro Demario Davis.

Hodges’ coaching career began at Fresno State, where he served as a graduate assistant from 2012-2013. After coaching linebackers at Eastern Illinois from 2014-2015, he moved on to safeties in 2016 and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator alongside Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington.

Hodges has spent his entire professional coaching career in New Orleans, starting as a defensive assistant from 2017-2018. He was promoted to assistant linebackers coach in 2019 before taking over as linebackers coach in 2020.

Mayo’s rise to head coach has left the team without an inside linebackers coach. If Steve Belichick follows his father, it could leave the team without their outside linebackers coach, as well. With DeMarcus Covington being a leading candidate to take over as defensive coordinator, adding Hodges would bring familiarity and a proven track record to the coaching staff.

Interview: Christian Parker – Broncos defensive backs coach

Reported: 8:03 AM · 1/19/24

NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning that the Patriots are interviewing Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker for their defensive coordinator position. Parker is considered one of the top young defensive coaches in the league and a fast riser.

Parker was a defensive backs coach at Virginia State from 2013-2014, then at Norfolk State from 2015-2016. He then served as a defensive analyst at Notre Dame in 2017 before moving on to Texas A&M in 2018. He got his start in the NFL as a defensive quality control coach for the Packers, where he worked from 2019-2020. Denver hired him to be their defensive backs coach in 2021, where he mentored All-Pro Patrick Surtain.

If Parker doesn’t get the coordinator job but still wants to be on New England’s staff, he could replace cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino and/or safeties coach Brian Belichick, who might follow Bill Belichick to his next destination.

Departure: Bill O’Brien – Patriots offensive coordinator > Ohio State offensive coordinator

Report: 9:34 PM · 1/18/24

ESPN‘s Peter Thamel reports that Bill O’Brien will be Ohio State’s newest offensive coordinator after spending 2023 in the same position for the Patriots.

O’Brien was put in a tough spot during his first season back in New England. Between a disjointed coaching staff, turnover-prone passers, an undermanned receiving corps, poor offensive line depth, and a wave of injuries, he was the second offensive coordinator New England set up to fail in as many years. There were missed opportunities scattered throughout New England’s tape this season, and the Patriots’ last-ranked scoring offense managed to trail only the 49ers in Red Zone conversion rate.

That said, O’Brien was far from perfect. The Patriots tied for the 4th-most delay-of-game penalties due to their often tedious pre-snap checklist. While route spacing wasn’t as significant an issue as it was under Matt Patricia, receivers seemed to occupy the same space at least once a week, and the offense could’ve done better creating space at times.

Last Saturday, NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport said Josh McDaniels could be Jerod Mayo’s top choice if O’Brien left the team, though it is expected to be an open search. If McDaniels isn’t hired, whoever earns the job will be the Patriots’ fourth offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

Interview Request: Marquice Williams – Falcons special teams coach

Reported: 5:04 PM, 1/15/24

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have requested to interview Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams, 38, for the same position in New England. Atlanta blocked the Giants from interviewing Williams earlier last week.

Before joining Atlanta in 2021, Williams worked with Matt Patricia as an assistant special teams coach with the Lions from 2019-2020. He also served as the East’s head coach during last year’s East-West Shrine Bowl, while Jerod Mayo was in a supervisory role for the West alongside Bill Belichick.

Williams began his career as an outside linebackers coach and assistant special teams for Winona State in 2010. He then served as linebackers coach for Central Oklahoma in 2021 before settling down at South Dakota from 2012-2015. There, he was a defensive line coach and community relations liaison before adding special teams coach to his resume in 2015.

Williams made his NFL debut through the Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellowship, working with the Bears from 2013-2014, then the Lions in 2015. His first pro coaching job came as an assistant special teams coach for the Chargers from 2016-2017. In 2018, he moved to a defensive assistant role. After two seasons in Detroit, Williams took his first coordinator job with the Falcons. Williams’ Falcons recorded three blocks and two touchdowns back in 2022.

The Patriots’ special teams units were up and down last season. Brenden Schooler was voted to the NFLPA’s All-Pro team despite a late-season slump, Jalen Reagor scored an impressive kick return touchdown in Buffalo, and the punt return team had its moments. But New England’s punt coverage was among the league’s worst, and rookie kicker Chad Ryland struggled mightily.

Interview: Tem Lukabu – Panthers outside linebackers coach

Reported: 12:34 PM, 1/15/24

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Patriots’ head coach Jerod Mayo has “begun filling out his staff” and will interview Panthers’ outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu, 42, for the team’s defensive coordinator position.

Since the meeting satisfies league rules mandating teams bring in at least one external minority candidate for coordinator jobs, Lukabu could also be interviewing for a coaching position that is or will soon be vacant. We saw this play out last offseason with Adrian Klemm, who was brought in during New England’s offensive coordinator but was actually interviewing to become their next offensive line coach.

Lukabu became the Panthers’ outside linebackers coach in 2023, where he mentored 2x Pro Bowler Brian Burns. This came after a three-year stint as Boston College’s defensive coordinator under head coach Jeff Hafley. Lukabu elevated the ACC’s 13th overall scoring defense in 2019 to the conference’s 6th-best unit in 2020 and 3rd-best in 2021. They regressed to 13th in his final season with BC, but that was mainly due to a poor offense putting its defense in tough spots (sound familiar?). It’s possible Lubaku and Mayo developed a relationship during the latter’s time in the area.

Lukabi also has Patriots ties in Greg Schiano, who was supposed to be Mayo’s defensive coordinator in 2019 before abruptly resigning to coach at Ohio State. Lubaku and Schiano worked together at Rutgers for four seasons between 2006 and 2011. Lukabu had separate two-year stints as director of player development and then linebackers coach, after which he followed Schiano to the Buccaneers as a defensive assistant from 2012-2013.

Lukabu’s other NFL stops include serving as a defensive quality control coach for the 49ers from 2016-2017, helping out the secondary for a year under now-Jets head coach Robert Salah, and Bengals linebackers coach in 2019 under renowned defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Lukabu also coached Montez Sweat while serving as Mississippi State’s linebackers coach in 2018.

His experience in different systems would bring a fresh set of eyes to the defensive staff, which was already a top-10 unit by DVOA last season.

Offer: Steve Belichick – Patriots linebackers coach

Reported: 9:01 AM, 1/15/24

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Monday morning that play-caller and linebackers coach Steve Belichick, 36, has “already been offered the opportunity to return to the team for 2024.”

Belichick and Jerod Mayo grew close during the latter’s stints on injured reserve from 2013-2015. Mayo and Belichick, then a defensive assistant, worked together closely and spent countless hours watching tape together.

Since Mayo joined the Patriots as linebackers coach in 2019, he and Belichick, who worked in the secondary before joining Mayo as co-linebackers coach in 2020, collectively ran the defense. Mayo served as defacto defensive coordinator while Belichick called plays on the sidelines, though the two continued to work collaboratively.

Steve could always follow his father, Bill Belichick, to his next coaching spot, especially if he wants to be the successor. But the younger Belichick already has roots in New England, and his connection with Mayo likely makes him a top option to take over as defensive coordinator, along with defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington.

Offer: Brian Belichick – Patriots safeties coach

Reported: 9:01 AM, 1/15/24

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Monday morning that play-caller and safeties coach Brian Belichick has “already been offered the opportunity to return to the team for 2024.”

Belichick has been with the Patriots his entire career, serving as safeties coach since 2020. He began as a scouting assistant in 2016 before working as a coaching assistant from 2017-2019. His units are perennial among the league’s best, and he’s mentored Kyle Dugger from day one. The safety group struggled without Devin McCourty, but Jabrill Peppers had a career year, while Dugger and Mape showed improvement late in the season.

Brian could follow his father, Bill Belichick, to his next coaching spot, especially with brother Steve and defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington likely the leading internal candidates to take over as coordinator. But with so many established connections in New England, at least for now, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the youngest Belichick stay put.