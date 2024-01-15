Patriots Coach Tracker: Jerod Mayo Era Begins as Pats HC Begins Filling Out Staff

The Jerod Mayo era has officially kicked off in New England, as the Patriots’ newest head coach has begun building his staff.

The team has an opening at defensive coordinator with Mayo now running the show, though Steve Belichick and DeMarcus Covington are strong internal candidates. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer speculated this morning that the offensive coordinator job may not go to incumbent Bill O’Brien. Instead, the Patriots could be “very open-minded in trying to find the right guy for what’ll probably be Mayo’s most important hire.”

This list will track any news related to the Patriots’ coaching staff, including links, interviews, interview requests, offers, signings, and departure.

Interview Request: Marquice Williams – Special teams coach (ATL)

Reported: 5:04 PM · Jan 15, 2024

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots have requested to interview Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams for their special teams coordinator job. Atlanta blocked the Giants from interviewing Williams earlier last week.

Williams was an assistant special teams coach with the Liosn from 2019-2020, where he worked under former Patriots coordinator and coach Matt Patricia before moving on to Atlanta in 2021. Williams also served as a head coach during last year’s East-West Shrine Bowl, representing the East while Jerod Mayo served alongside Bill Belichick in a supervisory role for the West.

Williams began his career as an outside linebackers and assistant special teams for Winona State in 2010. He then served as linebackers foach for Central Oklahoma in 2021 before settling down at South Dakota from 2012-2015, where he was a defensive line coach and community relations liaison before adding special teams coach to his resume in 2015.

Williams made his NFL debut through the Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellowship, working with the Bears from 2013-2014, then the Lions in 2015. His first pro coaching job came as an assistant special teams coach for the Chargers from 2016-2017, then a defensive assistant in 2018. After two seasons in Detroit, Williams took his first coordinator job in Atlanta.

The Patriots’ special teams units were up and down last season. Brenden Schooler was voted to the NFLPA’s All-Pro team despite a late-season slump, Jalen Reagor scored an impressive kick return touchdown in Buffalo, and the punt return team had its moments. But New England’s punt coverage was among the league’s worst, and rookie kicker Chad Ryland struggled mightily.

Interview: Tem Lukabu – Outside linebackers coach (CAR)

Reported: 12:34 PM · Jan 15, 2024

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Patriots’ head coach Jerod Mayo has “begun filling out his staff” and will interview Panthers’ outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu for the team’s defensive coordinator position.

Since the meeting satisfies league rules stating teams must bring in at least one external minority candidate for coordinator jobs, Lukabu could also be interviewing for a coaching position that is or will soon be vacant. We saw this play out last offseason with Adrian Klemm, who was brought in during New England’s offensive coordinator but was actually interviewing to become their next offensive line coach.

Lukabu became the Panthers’ outside linebackers coach in 2023, where he mentored 2x Pro Bowler Brian Burns. This after a three-year stint as Boston College’s defensive coordinator under head coach Jeff Hafley. Lukabu elevated the ACC’s 13th overall scoring defense in 2019 to the conference’s 6th-best unit in 2020 and 3rd-best in 2021. They regressed to 13th in his final season with BC, but that was mainly due to a poor offense putting its defense in tough spots (sound familiar?). It’s possible Lubaku and Mayo developed a relationship during the latter’s time in the area.

Lukabi also has Patriots ties in Greg Schiano, who was supposed to be Mayo’s defensive coordinator in 2019 before abruptly resigning to coach at Ohio State. Lubaku and Schiano worked together at Rutgers for four seasons between 2006 and 2011. Lukabu had separate two-year stints as director of player development and then linebackers coach, after which he followed Schiano to the Buccaneers as a defensive assistant from 2012-2013.

Lukabu’s other NFL stops include serving as a defensive quality control coach for the 49ers from 2016-2017, helping out the secondary for a year under now-Jets head coach Robert Salah, and Bengals linebackers coach in 2019 under renowned defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Lukabu also coached Montez Sweat while serving as Mississippi State’s linebackers coach in 2018.

His experience in different systems would bring a fresh set of eyes to the defensive staff, which was already a top-10 unit by DVOA last season.

Offer: Steve Belichick – Linebackers coach (NE)

Reported: 9:01 AM · Jan 15, 2024

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Monday morning that play-caller and linebackers coach Steve Belichick has “already been offered the opportunity to return to the team for 2024.”

Belichick and Jerod Mayo grew close during the latter’s stints on injured reserve from 2013-2015. Mayo and Belichick, then a defensive assistant, worked together closely and spent countless hours watching tape together.

Since Mayo joined the Patriots as linebackers coach in 2019, he and Belichick, who worked in the secondary before joining Mayo as co-linebackers coach in 2020, collectively ran the defense. Mayo served as defacto defensive coordinator while Belichick called plays on the sidelines, though the two continued to work collaboratively.

Steve could always follow his father, Bill Belichick, to his next coaching spot, especially if he wants to be the successor. But the younger Belichick already has roots in New England, and his connection with Mayo likely makes him a top option to take over as defensive coordinator, along with defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington.

Offer: Brian Belichick – Safeties coach (NE)

Reported: 9:01 AM · Jan 15, 2024

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Monday morning that play-caller and safeties coach Brian Belichick has “already been offered the opportunity to return to the team for 2024.”

Belichick has been with the Patriots his entire career, serving as safeties coach since 2020. He began as a scouting assistant in 2016 before working as a coaching assistant from 2017-2019. His units are perennial among the league’s best, and he’s mentored Kyle Dugger from day one. The safety group struggled without Devin McCourty, but Jabrill Peppers had a career year, while Dugger and Mape showed improvement late in the season.

Brian could follow his father, Bill Belichick, to his next coaching spot, especially with his brother, Steve, and defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington likely the leading internal candidates to take over as coordinator. But with so many established connections in New England, at least for now, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the youngest Belichick stay put.