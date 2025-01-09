Patriots Coaching Search + End of season reaction | Patriots Beat x Patriots Daily

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick of Patriots Daily team up with Brian Hines and Alex Barth of Patriots Beat for a special crossover episode to dive into the Patriots’ coaching search. With Mike Vrabel set to interview on Thursday, will New England make a quick decision, or will they wait to hear from Ben Johnson on Friday?

The crew also reacts to the end of the Patriots’ season and the firing of Jerod Mayo after just one year as head coach. Don’t miss this in-depth breakdown of the latest developments in Foxborough!

0:00 – Season recap discussion

4:39 – Coaching search begins

8:24 – Poor team culture

10:42 – Coaching staff lessons

12:16 – Importance of veterans

16:42 – Building connections

19:10 – Player development lessons

25:34 – Player injury updates

30:11 – Interview candidate analysis

34:19 – Coaching candidates discussion

39:01 – Experience vs. potential

40:33 – Ben Johnson’s advantages

43:00 – Miscommunication with Alex

45:02 – Experience vs. Play Calling

51:40 – Respectability and Professionalism

58:17 – Steadying Coaching Presence

1:00:21 – Roster Building Issues

1:02:59 – In-Game Management Insights

1:08:56 – Coaching Tree Discussion

1:10:51 – Coaches to Keep

1:12:43 – Offensive Coordinator Search

1:17:40 – Quarterback Run Game

1:22:00 – Bills as Model

Patriots Beat is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !