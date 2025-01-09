Patriots Coaching Search + End of season reaction | Patriots Beat x Patriots Daily

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick of Patriots Daily team up with Brian Hines and Alex Barth of Patriots Beat for a special crossover episode to dive into the Patriots’ coaching search. With Mike Vrabel set to interview on Thursday, will New England make a quick decision, or will they wait to hear from Ben Johnson on Friday?
The crew also reacts to the end of the Patriots’ season and the firing of Jerod Mayo after just one year as head coach. Don’t miss this in-depth breakdown of the latest developments in Foxborough!
0:00 – Season recap discussion
4:39 – Coaching search begins
8:24 – Poor team culture
10:42 – Coaching staff lessons
12:16 – Importance of veterans
16:42 – Building connections
19:10 – Player development lessons
25:34 – Player injury updates
30:11 – Interview candidate analysis
34:19 – Coaching candidates discussion
39:01 – Experience vs. potential
40:33 – Ben Johnson’s advantages
43:00 – Miscommunication with Alex
45:02 – Experience vs. Play Calling
51:40 – Respectability and Professionalism
58:17 – Steadying Coaching Presence
1:00:21 – Roster Building Issues
1:02:59 – In-Game Management Insights
1:08:56 – Coaching Tree Discussion
1:10:51 – Coaches to Keep
1:12:43 – Offensive Coordinator Search
1:17:40 – Quarterback Run Game
1:22:00 – Bills as Model
