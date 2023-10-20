Talking College Football and TOP QB Options for Patriots

Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media teams up with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth to react to the Patriots loss to the Raiders and discuss potential draft options for New England. Should New England go for Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Michael Penix Jr.? Taylor and Alex discuss it all!

TIMELINE:

0:00 Mac Jones’ future with Patriots uncertain.

5:59 Age doesn’t matter for Michael Penix Jr.

16:44 Bo Nix: Low-end starter, confirming priors.

21:23 Drake Maye or Caleb Williams: Pick your flavor?

24:25 Drake Maye’s flashes show significant potential.

28:17 USC lost to Notre Dame, poor performance by Caleb Williams

31:49 Caleb Williams’ performance against Williams analyzed briefly

39:24 Draft young QB to develop behind starter.

44:29 Talented dual-threat QB with strong arm.

46:11 Future NFL starter with playmaking potential.

51:02 Cade Stover: raw athlete, improving as tight end.

54:30 USC’s NFL-like approach for Utah game

55:51 Duke defense faces tough opponent, draft impact.

58:58 Embracing excitement, college football expectations high.

