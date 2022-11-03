Patriots confident/worried list midway through season

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss their mid-season confident/worried lists and preview Patriots vs Colts.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:20 The good and bad news for the Patriots

3:52 Confident list

4:10 Belichick will have a plan that will have them in every game

7:26 Rhamondre Stevenson is the Pats best offensive player

9:25 Man to man coverage ability

11:00 Worry list

11:05 The offensive line

14:00 Linebackers against faster teams

17:42 Play-calling when it comes to nut-cutting time

21:04 Patriots vs Colts Preview

25:36 Game Pick: NE favored by 5 pts vs IND, O/U 39.5

26:57 BSJ MEMBER QUESTION: Can you make conclusions about this team yet?

