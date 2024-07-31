Close Menu
Patriots Contract Drama: Will Matthew Judon Stay or Go This Season?

Updated:1 Min Read

In this episode of Patriots Daily, we dive deep into the contrasting contract situations of defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and linebacker Matthew Judon, raising the question: Is Judon’s time with the Patriots coming to an end? With Godchaux securing a lucrative two-year extension, the Patriots are clearly committed to strengthening their defensive lineup, especially amidst recent injuries. Meanwhile, Judon’s unresolved contract dispute and his public criticisms have created a cloud of uncertainty around his future with the team. Join us as we explore the implications of these negotiations and what they mean for the Patriots’ upcoming season.

0:00 – Godchaux extension news

2:10 – Importance of run defense

3:14 – Godchaux’s professionalism

5:03 – Team-friendly deal

8:00 – Matthew Judon saga

9:30 – Contract discrepancies

11:00 – Judon’s participation concerns

12:40 – Contract negotiation struggles

14:15 – Odd situation explained

