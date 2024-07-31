Patriots Contract Drama: Will Matthew Judon Stay or Go This Season?

In this episode of Patriots Daily, we dive deep into the contrasting contract situations of defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and linebacker Matthew Judon, raising the question: Is Judon’s time with the Patriots coming to an end? With Godchaux securing a lucrative two-year extension, the Patriots are clearly committed to strengthening their defensive lineup, especially amidst recent injuries. Meanwhile, Judon’s unresolved contract dispute and his public criticisms have created a cloud of uncertainty around his future with the team. Join us as we explore the implications of these negotiations and what they mean for the Patriots’ upcoming season.
0:00 – Godchaux extension news
2:10 – Importance of run defense
3:14 – Godchaux’s professionalism
5:03 – Team-friendly deal
8:00 – Matthew Judon saga
9:30 – Contract discrepancies
11:00 – Judon’s participation concerns
12:40 – Contract negotiation struggles
14:15 – Odd situation explained
