A Disaster in Dallas

Join 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth and Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines as they recap the New England Patriots 38-3 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. Mac Jones accounted for all three of the team’s turnovers and was benched in the latter half of the game, marking the most lopsided loss for the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era. Alex and Brian react to it all!

This episode of the Patriots Beat Podcast is brought to you by:

Fanduel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. NEW customers can bet $5 and get $200 in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED. Now is the best time to join FanDuel! The app is easy to use and you can be on everything from spreads to player props and more! So, visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season with an offer you won’t wanna miss. 21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices