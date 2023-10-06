Patriots vs Cowboys Preview

Join CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and David Howman who covers the Cowboys, to Patriot Daily’s “Film with Friends.” Taylor and David dive into the film to preview the Patriots matchup versus the Dallas Cowboy’s offense and defense.

