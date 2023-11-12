Patriots Crumble in Germany vs Colts, Mac Jones Benched in 4th

Join Taylor Kyles and John Zannis from CLNS Media for a live recap of the New England Patriots Week 10 showdown against the Colts on Germany.

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick commented on his decision to replace quarterback Mac Jones with Bailey Zappe during the Patriots’ 10-6 loss to the Colts. Belichick explained his rationale, saying, “I thought it was time for a change… I made a decision, that’s what it was.”

When asked about being benched in the 4th quarter, New England quarterback Mac Jones responded, “They just told me I was out of the game. I just wasn’t playing very well… at the end of the day I really did want the team to win, I’ll always be that person.”

