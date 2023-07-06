Should the Patriots Pursue Dalvin Cook?

Patriots fans have eagerly awaited DeAndre Hopkins news since he was cut by the Cardinals in late May, but another big-name cap casualty is being connected to New England. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team is “intrigued” by the idea of signing former Vikings back Dalvin Cook, who Minnesota parted with to clear $9 million in cap space.

Jeremy Fowler on DeAndre Hopkins & Dalvin Cook Hopkins

• Being patient

• Mutual interest between NE/Hopkins

• Don't ignore KC if they get Jones extension done Cook

• Could sign after franchise tag deadline

• MIA = mutual interest

• NYJ = doing homework

• NE = intrigued pic.twitter.com/wsES0vYtqI — FTB VIDS (@anotherFTBacct) June 30, 2023

As Fowler notes, the Patriots like a one-two punch in the backfield to keep players fresh and overcome injuries throughout the season. This wasn’t an option for stretches of last season due to 1B option Damien Harris’ shaky availability, and it showed in Stevenson’s late-season decline due to overuse. This likely contributed to New England letting Harris walk in free agency, which the Bills capitalized on by offering the bruiser a one-year deal.

Former Jet and Jaguar James Robinson seemed to be the answer, but he was cut before the end of minicamp due to injuries.

Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris were formidable in college, but they’re still unproven commodities in the NFL.

Ty Montgomery seems primed for a significant role coming off a torn ACL in Week 1, but he’s been used almost exclusively as a slot receiver in practices and fits more of a 3rd down back role.

As Fowler also notes, the Jets and Dolphins are also in the mix, and both teams are in the market for a true top dog. But the Patriots have shown they can maximize two starting-caliber rushers, often letting Stevenson and Harris swap drives when both were healthy.

Cook has missed time throughout his career, but he’d be an upgrade over Harris in terms of availability and production. Cook has played in 13 or more games, rushed for over 1,100 yards, and been voted to the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons. That level of talent providing the lightning to Stevenson’s thunder would form arguably the league’s best and most complimentary running back duo.

SCHEME FIT

While Stevenson thrives downhill on gap and inside zone schemes, the vast majority of Cook’s yards have come while stressing defenses horizontally on outside zone. These concepts suit Cook’s running style because, on top of contact balance and homerun speed, he excels at identifying cutback lanes and beating defenders to the edge.

idk if the Dalvin Cook to the #Patriots smoke is legit but i'm using it as an excuse to watch him juke people pic.twitter.com/yLGkVflOyL — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) July 6, 2023

This play against the Dolphins shows Cook’s ability to adjust when defenses keep him from getting loose outside.

Dalvin Cook Long Rush Touchdown @ Dolphins

Right-edge defender Emmanuel Ogbah gets penetration to shut down any hope of bouncing the run. Cook brings his eyes to the next gap, which is occupied by defensive tackle Zach Sieler, but capitalizes on over pursuit from Elandon Roberts and hits the hole. Three Dolphins try to bring him down, but Cook weaves through traffic before juking Jevon Holland on his way to a long score.

The Patriots were largely forced to abandon outside zone last season because they didn’t have the coaches to teach it properly. But it seems there will be a significant uptick with Bill O’Brien’s spread offense and experienced offensive line coach Adrian Klemm guiding the trenches.

RBs were a pretty big part of O’Brien’s plan vs LSU. Used Gibbs to create mismatches by shifting him around and targeted him outside and in the slot from empty Also had multiple plays where a back seemed to be either the first or second read, even in some critical situations pic.twitter.com/i9neBDzhmI — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 11, 2023

Cook may not be reliable in pass protection to be a true 3rd down back. But he’s a talented receiver who could be deployed similarly to how O’Brien used Jahmyr Gibbs at Alabama, catching passes underneath from multiple alignments and occasionally contributing downfield.

Dalvin Cook Receiving Touchdown @ Commanders

Cook flashed his receiving prowess on this touchdown grab against the Commanders. He does a great job using his eyes to sell an out route before turning upfield, maintaining position against the safety, tracking the ball, and finishing with a diving one-handed catch in the back of the end zone.

The back’s soft hands, elusiveness, and speed also make him a scoring threat on screens and check-downs, which would make him invaluable to a pocket passer like Mac Jones. He showed that big-play receiving ability on this 65-yard touchdown against the Colts.

Dalvin Cook Long Receiving Touchdown vs Colts

Cook follows his blockers on the widescreen, shakes two defenders with a violent cut, runs through a low tackle attempt, then powers through contact and into the end zone.

CONCLUSION

The Patriots could miss out on Cook if he wants to be a season-long #1 back in Miami or play with an established quarterback in New York. He’s also best suited to wait before signing with a team to maximize his value.

If Cook does land in New England, he’d be playing with one of the league’s best run-blocking lines, a unit that has plenty of depth after a trenches-heavy draft. His presence would also round out New England’s backfield perfectly, take pressure off of the second-year backs, and arguably provide more explosive play potential than signing DeAndre Hopkins.

Only time will tell, but Dalvin Cook and the Patriots would be one hell of a pairing.