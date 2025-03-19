Patriots Sign Center Garrett Bradbury to Replace David Andrews

The New England Patriots take another dip into the free agency pool, signing former Vikings center Garrett Bradbury, to a two-year $12 mil deal with $3.4 mil guaranteed. This comes only days after the Patriots released center and former team captain David Andrews.

Bradbury was the Vikings’ 1st round selection back in 2019. He has played 88 total games across his 6-year career. He started all 17 games last year for the Vikings.

Bradbury – one of the league’s smallest centers at 300 pounds—has struggled in pass protection. In one-on-one situations, his small frame gets him pushed around, giving up the highest pressure rate of all centers in the league at an abysmal 12.7%. PFF graded his 2024 pass blocking at 48.2, 55th out of 64 centers, ranking him behind most backups.

I've been dealing with the flu the last day or so, and catching up. Kenny Clark is a grown ass man. Dominated 1st round pick Garrett Bradbury all game, earned the strip sack here pic.twitter.com/aUuudYZEYl — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) September 17, 2019

On the bright side, he is a solid run blocker, grading at 70.7, according to PFF. His athleticism granted by his small frame allows him to make break out plays, and he should fit easily into head coach Mike Vrabels’ preferred ground-and-pound scheme.

Garrett Bradbury at his best: using his 9.96 RAS athleticism to immediately climb to the second level, pin down the linebacker and set up the cutback lane. pic.twitter.com/DsihvNSsV0 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 18, 2025

Though unspectacular, Bradbury raises the floor at the center position over what the Patriots had there most of last season. His main competition for a starting spot is Cole Strange, a guard by trade who some theorize could slide over the center this season.

With the addition of Bradbury the Patriots offensive line – one of if not the worst in football last season – is starting to take shape. Newly acquired Morgan Moses slots in at right tackle, with Michael Onwenu at his natural right guard position and Bradbury at center. The left side is still a question mark with no left tackle to speak of. Strange, along with recent draft picks Layden Robinson and Sidy Sow figure to compete at left guard.

There are still options available at tackle in free agency or the Patriots could address that need via the 2025 NFL draft.