    Patriots Day Three Free Agency Tracker: New England Awaits a Major Move As New League Year Begins

    The Patriots are lacking in the transaction department through two days of legal tampering.
    Mike Kadlick
    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Orlando Brown #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    This is a live article and will be updated as Patriots news breaks throughout the day.

    Through two days of legal tampering, things have been mostly quiet on the Patriots’ front. Besides watching Jakobi Meyers sign with the Raiders on a three-year, $33 million deal and re-signing Myles Bryant and Jabrill Peppers – their one “big move” was signing swing OT Calvin Anderson from the Denver Broncos to a two-year deal.

    Believe it or not, none of the news that came out over the last 48 hours in the NFL world can even be made official until today, when the NFL’s New League Year officially begins at 4pm. There’s hope for Patriots fans.

    Any moves or news that happens on Wednesday related to the Patriots, we’ll have updated here in our CLNSMedia day three free agency tracker:

    Wednesday News

     

    This is a live article and will be updated as Patriots news breaks throughout the day.

    Mike covers sports betting and the Patriots for CLNS and is the host of the Patriots Beat podcast. Follow him on Twitter @mikekadlick.

