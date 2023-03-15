Patriots Day Three Free Agency Tracker: New England Awaits a Major Move As New League Year Begins

This is a live article and will be updated as Patriots news breaks throughout the day.

Through two days of legal tampering, things have been mostly quiet on the Patriots’ front. Besides watching Jakobi Meyers sign with the Raiders on a three-year, $33 million deal and re-signing Myles Bryant and Jabrill Peppers – their one “big move” was signing swing OT Calvin Anderson from the Denver Broncos to a two-year deal.

Believe it or not, none of the news that came out over the last 48 hours in the NFL world can even be made official until today, when the NFL’s New League Year officially begins at 4pm. There’s hope for Patriots fans.

Any moves or news that happens on Wednesday related to the Patriots, we’ll have updated here in our CLNSMedia day three free agency tracker:

Wednesday News

This is a live article and will be updated as Patriots news breaks throughout the day.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Visit FanDuel.com/Boston for $200 in BONUS Bets – Win or Lose!

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable Bonus Bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Hope is here. Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support.