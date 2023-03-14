Patriots Day Two Free Agency Tracker: Waiting on New England to Make a Move

This is a live article and will be updated as Patriots news breaks throughout the day.

The first day of NFL Free Agency came and went, and the Patriots hardly made a ripple. They began the day by trading tight Jonnu Smith to the Falcons and re-signing cornerback Jonathan Jones – but other than that, their impact was minimal.

The new league year continues on on Tuesday, and it’s time for them to get in on the action if they want to make push in the AFC. Here are some names to keep an eye on from a Patriots lens:

S CJ Gardner-Johnson

S Jordan Poyer

CB James Bradberry

CB Byron Murphy

T Orlando Brown

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

As moves and news about New England comes in throughout the day, it’ll be updated here. Here’s a look:

Tuesday News

