11 SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKER

First Team-Stephen Gostkowski (2010-2019)

Second Team-Nick Folk (2019)

You didn’t think that there’d actually be a Patriots all-decade team without a whole section dedicated to special teams, did you? Stephen Gostkowski, despite what you might hear on the radio, was statistically one of the elite kickers in the NFL during this decade. Meanwhile, Nick Folk has already passed Shayne Graham’s numbers from 2010, so he gets the second spot.

PUNTER

First Team-Ryan Allen (2013-2018)

Second Team-Jake Bailey (2019)

Ryan Allen had the longest tenure of any Patriots punter since the 1980s. He arguably could have been Super Bowl MVP last season. The guy was a left footed machine. That being said, Jake Bailey has already begun a strong campaign for All-2020s First Team, a list that you’ll probably read on a holographic phone in your flying car on your way to your job on the moon.

Honorable Mention: Zoltan Mesko (2010-2012)

KICK RETURNER

First Team-Cordarrelle Patterson (2018)

Second Team-Dion Lewis (2015-2017)

Cordarrelle Patterson might end up on the NFL All-Decade team as the kick returner. The guy was electric every time he ran one out. He’s far and away the best kick returner the Patriots have had since Bethel Johnson. The second spot was tougher. Brandon Tate is the only Patriot to return multiple regular season kickoffs for touchdowns this decade, but in the end I went with Lewis for his performance against Houston in the playoffs when he had two monster returns, including one for a touchdown.

Honorable Mention: Brandon Tate (2010)

PUNT RETURNER

First Team-Julian Edelman (2010-2019)

Second Team-Danny Amendola (2013-2017)

Julian Edelman is statistically one of the best punt returners in NFL history. Add to that one of his most memorable touchdowns of his career came on a punt return TD in the comeback win against the Broncos in 2014. It also speaks to his ability that until this season, the Patriots would rarely allow anyone else to return punts. When they did, it was usually Danny Amendola.

LONG SNAPPER

First Team-Joe Cardona (2015-2019)

Second Team-Danny Aiken (2011-2014)

The Patriots basically used only two long-snappers in the 2010s. One (Joe Cardona) was better than the other (Danny Aiken). Got it? Good.

Honorable Mention: Matt Katula (2010)

SPECIAL TEAMS ACE

First Team-Matthew Slater (2010-2019)

Second Team-Brandon Bolden (2012-2017, 2019)

Slater is a no-brainer here. I think he actually has a shot at the NFL Hall Of Fame between his performance in last year’s Super Bowl and this season. Fans around the league, not just in New England, know who he is, which is insane to say about a special teams player and speaks to the kind of difference maker he can be on the field.

The second spot was honestly a tough choice. There have been so many special teams aces that have come through Foxborough and been successful, but Bolden is the only one we saw leave with visible negative repercussions. The Pats clearly were not as good defending kickoffs last year as they are with him on the roster.

Honorable Mentions: Nate Ebner (2012-2019), Brandon King (2015-2019)