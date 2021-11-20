Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

Patriots Defense dominates in rout of Falcons

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the New England Patriots’ 25-0 shutout win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11.

 

2:11 Patriots-Falcons Recap

7:40 Mac Jones’ performance vs Falcons Defense

13:36 How to attack the Patriots’ defense

25:30 Matt Judon for DPOY?

25:40 3 Up, 2 Down

34:25 Bostonsportsjournal.com question of the day: Thoughts on why Mike Onwenu is being benched?

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.