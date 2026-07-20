Patriots Training Camp Preview: Defensive Position Battles

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick break down the biggest defensive position battles for the Patriots heading into 2026 training camp on Patriots Daily.

Taylor and Mike dig into the LB3 battle behind Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss, with K.J. Britt and Chad Muma pushing for the top backup role. They break down the ED4 competition beyond Harold Landry, Gabe Jacas, and Elijah Ponder, along with the CB4 race for depth behind Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, and Marcus Jones. They also look at the Safety battle as New England sorts out its depth chart heading into camp.

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