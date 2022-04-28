On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes back BSJ draft analyst Kevin Field to discuss defensive prospects in this year’s NFL draft.

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is brought to you by BetOnline. Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

2:25 Patriots Defensive Draft Preview

6:25 Defensive Tackles

– 7:19 Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

– 8:23 Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA

– 10:00 Noah Elliss, Idaho

– 11:14 Neil Farrell Jr, LSU

12:05 Cornerbacks

– 15:35 Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Popular now Will Robert Williams Start Game 1 for the Celtics?

– 16:14 Tier 2 Corners

– 16:52 Tariq Woolen, UTSA and Tall Corners

18:38 Linebackers

– 18:40 Devin Lloyd, Utah

– 22:34 Troy Andersen, Montana St.

– 24:22 Christian Harris, Alabama

– 26:15 Channing Tindall, Georgia

– 27:22 LB’s Greg is not high on

31:12 EDGE

– 31:13 David Ojabo, Michigan

– 32:30 Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech

– 34:06 Drake Jackson, USC

34:35 Greg and Kevin’s Mock Draft Recap