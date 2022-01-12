Patriots DL Christian Barmore Practices on Wednesday

Christian Barmore and Kyle Dugger (hand) were present and limited at Wednesday’s practice. Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade remain on reserve/Covid 19 list while Isaiah Wynn (ankle), and Jamie Collins were not spotted at Wednesday’s in stadium practice.

The New England Patriots prepare to face the Buffalo Bills Saturday at 8:15pm ET in a AFC Wild-Card game.

FULL Injury Report Below:

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2022 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-7)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle

T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Wrist

DB Kyle Dugger, Hand

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee

LB Brandon King, Toe

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

