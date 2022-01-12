Patriots DL Christian Barmore Practices on Wednesday

Christian Barmore and Kyle Dugger (hand) were present and limited at Wednesday’s practice. Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade remain on reserve/Covid 19 list while Isaiah Wynn (ankle), and Jamie Collins were not spotted at Wednesday’s in stadium practice.
The New England Patriots prepare to face the Buffalo Bills Saturday at 8:15pm ET in a AFC Wild-Card game.
FULL Injury Report Below:
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-7)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Wrist
DB Kyle Dugger, Hand
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee
LB Brandon King, Toe
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
