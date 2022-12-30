Patriots-Dolphins preview and 2023 coaching changes with Doug Kyed

NFL reporter Doug Kyed returns to preview the Patriots’ must-win game against the Dolphins, potential coaching changes this offseason, what the Pats can do to jump-start their offense and contain the NFL’s best wide receiver duo Sunday. Plus, could this be the weirdest game of the Patriots’ strange season?

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!



READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

5:45 Matt Patricia’s future & Will Bill O’Brien return?

12:39 Patriots-Dolphins preview

Weirdest game of the Patriots’ strange season?

Go to BetOnline.Ag and Use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!