Patriots don’t even compete with Bills; Why is the offense this bad now?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills and why New England’s offense is so bad.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:18 Patriots can’t compete with the Bills

8:50 Mac Jones, players complaining

15:40 Mac Jones has completely regressed this season

18:40 Why is the offense this bad now?

21:25 Should Belichick bring in Bill O’Brien?

28:20 Bedard says Evan Rothstein (Patricia’s nerd) is contributing if not in charge of developing the pass-game concepts

32:22 3 up/3 down from NE vs BUF

