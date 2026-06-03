Patriots Don’t NEED Stefon Diggs, WR is Full | Kayshon Boutte Wants Out

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the Patriots current WR room following the trade of A.J. Brown and if this room needs to make more additions and stay pat. They also discuss Kayshon Boutte wanting out from New England after the team officially acquired Brown yesterday. In regards to currently adding to their WR room the idea of bringing Stefon Diggs back has been suggested and Taylor doesn’t think it makes sense to bring back Diggs on this current Patriots team.

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