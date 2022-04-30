Patriots Draft Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton Who Ran 4.28-second 40 yard dash

The Patriots drafted Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton at 50th overall. Thornton ran a 4.28-second 40 yard dash at the Combine which was the fastest among receivers this year and is a top-15 among all players all-time. Evan Lazar reacts to the pick and discusses Patriots Director of Player Personnel’s comments on the Thornton.

According to multiple reports, the run at wide receiver position that was started by New England’s selection that would’ve likely included Thornton either way.

Groh was asked about Thornton’s fit in New England as his measurables are not of a pro-typical Patriots draft Wide Receiver.

“We take it all in and we consider it all. Number one thing is you’ve got to consider what the player does and how the player is going to help you. You want to get faster. Just like if you want to get tougher, you’d better get tough guys. You want to get faster, you’d better get fast guys. I don’t know how many guys out there are faster than Tyquan. So, we’re really excited to be able to add him and his explosive play making. He is fast. To be able to get some toughness and some athleticism on the first night, and I think these other two guys, Tyquan and Marcus Jones, they’re certainly tough guys, too, but at their positions, at the skill positions, they are fast.” Popular now Patriots Mailbag: Who is on the Shortlist For the Patriots in the First Round of the Draft?

PFF’s Doug Kyed said of new Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton may have not been on the board much longer:

New #Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton was highest drafted @ShrineBowl player since 2012. And from multiple sources, it sounds like trading up for Thornton was necessary for NE. At least one team had him as their top WR on the board today. Notable that two WRs went immediately after. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 30, 2022

READ Evan Lazar’s Full write up on the Thornton pick HERE: https://www.clnsmedia.com/film-review-patriots-draft-speedy-wide-receiver-tyquan-thornton-in-second-round/

