Patriots Draft Caleb Lomu + Mike Vrabel Reaction | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg and Nick go LIVE to discuss what to make of the news that Vrabel would miss Day 3 of the draft, whether yesterday’s presser moved the needle in any way, and if his job is secure. Then, they dive into Caleb Lomu, sharing their thoughts on him as a fit, concerns, and react to what Eliot Wolf said about the Patriots’ first-round pick. Later, they evaluate the Patriots’ roster needs heading into rounds 2 and 3 tonight.

0:00 – Intro

1:04 – Reaction to newest developments with Mike Vrabel

.@GregABedard GOES IN on Mike Vrabel for the way he’s handled this scandal: “He’s been exposed by not being smart about this and basically lying the entire time.” “Something happened between the end of his press conference and this midnight news dump. There were a few… pic.twitter.com/V4BkOi4nfu — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 24, 2026

18:01 – Prizepicks

19:08 – Subscribe to the podcast!

19:44 – Reaction to Patriots selecting OT Caleb Lomu

.@GregABedard weighs in on the Patriots moving up to draft Caleb Lomu: “I think their preference was Iheanachor, Blake Miller, then Lomu.” “I really like the pick. I like them moving up. There wasn’t much left… I think he’s smart. I think he’s a good kid. I think he fits a… pic.twitter.com/GS4RPsuZtx — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 24, 2026

27:52 – Can Patriots count on Caleb Lomu if he’s needed this season?

31:38 – Subscribe to the podcast!

32:00 – Expectations for Day 2 of NFL Draft

.@GregABedard shares his expectations for the #Patriots on day 2 of the NFL Draft: “I think the next priorities are edge and tight end.” “I know one of the guys that they like, who could end up being the third round pick, or maybe they trade up to get him, would be Tanner… pic.twitter.com/4VEX8luGUY — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 24, 2026

34:32 – Looking at EDGE Prospects still available

38:46 – Looking at TE Prospects still available

39:56 – How Eagles selecting Malaki Lemon effects potential A.J. Brown deal

43:22 – Wrapping up!

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