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Patriots Draft Caleb Lomu + Mike Vrabel Reaction | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

Greg and Nick go LIVE to discuss what to make of the news that Vrabel would miss Day 3 of the draft, whether yesterday’s presser moved the needle in any way, and if his job is secure. Then, they dive into Caleb Lomu, sharing their thoughts on him as a fit, concerns, and react to what Eliot Wolf said about the Patriots’ first-round pick. Later, they evaluate the Patriots’ roster needs heading into rounds 2 and 3 tonight.

0:00 – Intro

1:04 – Reaction to newest developments with Mike Vrabel

18:01 – Prizepicks

19:08 – Subscribe to the podcast!

19:44 – Reaction to Patriots selecting OT Caleb Lomu

27:52 – Can Patriots count on Caleb Lomu if he’s needed this season?

31:38 – Subscribe to the podcast!

32:00 – Expectations for Day 2 of NFL Draft

34:32 – Looking at EDGE Prospects still available

38:46 – Looking at TE Prospects still available

39:56 – How Eagles selecting Malaki Lemon effects potential A.J. Brown deal

43:22 – Wrapping up!

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