Patriots Draft LT Will Campbell 4th Overall

After being mocked to the Patriots for months, Will Campbell is officially a Patriot.

New England took the former LSU left tackle with the 4th overall pick, making him the first selection of the Mike Vrabel era.

Any conversation about Campbell has to start with his leadership. The two-time captain became the first lineman in LSU history to receive the No. 7 jersey, representing his impact on teammates and on-field dominance.

LT Will Campbell in pass pro vs Kyle Kennard pic.twitter.com/FWxOZNovHd — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 25, 2025

Campbell earned consensus All-American honors last season while playing in the nation’s toughest conference. The Patriots’ five left tackles combined for a 54.2 PFF pass blocking grade in 2024, the 3rd-lowest at the position.

The 21-year-old’s elite explosiveness (15th-highest Relative Athletic Score among tackles since 1987), advanced technique, and balance make him a formidable blocker, and he brings tone-setting physicality down-to-down. He generates great push on downhill runs and relishes opportunities to bully and bury defenders.

Will Campbell is 100% a Vrabel guy pic.twitter.com/4sR4RmODy4 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 20, 2025

Campbell has the makeup to be a franchise pillar for the Patriots, but there are questions about where he fits best up front. His 32 5/8″ arms are what grab headlines, and they are significant, but that flaw is exacerbated by his narrow frame.

Campbell’s 77 3/8″ wingspan ranks in the 7th percentile among offensive linemen. This further minimizes his margin for error against wide speed rushers or savvy hand-fighters, and while he could become a very good blindside protector with improved technique, he might never live up to his draft slot. Sliding to guard solves this by giving rushers less space for rushers to work with, and Campbell has the IQ to handle the quicker pace faced on the interior.

Wherever Campbell finds his home, this pick is on-brand for Vrabel and helps reset the culture in what’s been a disastrous offensive line room.