Patriots draft panel Q&A from the Draught Party

After a short introduction, we replay what Andrew and several media members — Doug Kyed, Mike Giardi, Jeff Howe, Mark Daniels and Michael Hurley — said what the Patriots will and should do with the No. 4 overall pick during last week’s live Patriots Draught Party at Vitamin Sea Brewing. Later, the guys offer their favorite mid-round prospects for the Patriots and answer audience questions.

Support Doug and the Kyed Family! Donate Here to Help Raise Money for the The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: https://pages.lls.org/voy/ma/ma25/dougkyed

0:00 Introduction

3:00 Who Should Patriots Take at 4?

6:00 Howe: It Will Be Waill Campbell

10:45 Draft Crushes

18:03 Fan Questions

18:05 Will Patriots trade in draft?

19:44 Savage Sports asks question: Campbell or Membou?

27:19 Will Campbell or Mason Graham?

29:30 Fan defends Will Campbell

33:41 Patriots #4 Pick Predictiona