Patriots draft pick grades and 2024 predictions w/ Doug Kyed

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed returns to hand out pick-by-pick grades for the Patriots’ 2024 draft class and project each player’s role for next season. Doug also takes us inside Christian Barmore’s new extension after breaking the news Monday morning.

TIMELINE:

0:00 Doug also takes us inside Christian Barmore’s new extension

17:00 pick-by-pick grades for the Patriots’ 2024 draft class

17:20 Javon Baker Grade

21:50 Drake Maye Grade

27:33 Caedan Wallace Grade

37:00 Ja’Lynn Polk Grade

47:14 Layden Robinson Grade

50:26 Joe Milton, Dial & Marcellas Jaheim Bell

59:30 Draft Grade for NE

1:01:45 UDFAs

