Patriots draft picks character concerns

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg goes into deeper detail about his report from this weekend on the Patriots’ character concerns, gives further insight into his reporting, and answers your fan mailbag questions. That, and much more!

0:00 – Intro

1:43 – Matthew Judon’s youth football camps

3:01 – Courtland Sutton’s contract demands and potential trade

5:28 – Annual look back at Patriots draft picks

7:26 – Concerns about Javon Baker’s character and background

11:15 – PrizePicks

12:45 – Greg’s Report

16:05 – GameTime

17:25 – Fan Mailbag: Maye vs Mac

19:22 – Patriots’ reliance on the run game system

21:51 – Importance of offensive line over running backs

23:43 – Patriots’ strength and conditioning program analysis

