Patriots 2024 Draft Prospect Tracker: Matt Groh Leading the Charge for NE at the Senior Bowl

The Patriots are entering one of the most important drafts in franchise history as they enter a new era under head coach Jerod Mayo. Assisting Mayo are director of player personnel Matt Groh and director of scouting Eliot Wolf, both of whom operate without oversight from Bill Belichick for the first time in their Patriots careers.

During the second day of Senior Bowl practices, where wide receivers coach Troy Brown is serving as the American team’s offensive coordinator, New England released a video showing that Groh was present. The Patriots Beat‘s Ben Belford-Peltzman reported that Groh “is leading the charge in Mobile while Eliot Wolf is in Foxboro, handling interviews with Jerod Mayo.”

Pierce Downey, a freelance writer for Yardbarker, Stadium Rant, and ATB Network, also indicated that Patriots area scout Justin Hickman has headed some meetings, noting he is likely “handling a lot of the specialists and lower prospect players.”

This list will track all reported interviews, meetings, workouts, and other connections between the Patriots and upcoming draft prospects.

Senior Bowl

QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee (Source: Zac Ventola)

QB Sam Hartman, Notre Dame (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (Source: Zac Ventola)

RB Dylan Laube, UNH (Source: Zac Ventola)

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota (SourceL Pierce Downey)

WR Devontez Walker, UNC (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina (Source: Zac Ventola)

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota (Source: Ben Belford-Peltz)

DL Gabe Hall, Baylor (Source: Zac Ventula)

ED Laiatu Latu, UCLA (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

LB Sione Vaki, Utah (Source: Ben Belford-Peltz)

LB Cole Bishop, Utah (Source: Ben Belford-Peltz)

DB Evan Williams, Oregon (Source: Ben Belford-Peltz)

DB Willie Drew, Virginia State (Source: Ben Belford-Peltz)

CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State (Source: Zac Ventola)

CB Max Melton, Rutgers (Source: Zac Ventola)

CB Sam Hart, Notre Dame (Source: Zac Ventola)

SAF Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest (Source: Pierce Downey)

SAF Jaylin Simpson, Auburn (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

P Austin McNamara, Texas Tech (Source: Pierce Downey)