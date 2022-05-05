Patriots Draft Reaction

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to every pick from the Patriots’ 2022 NFL Draft.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Overall thoughts on the draft

10:00 The decision to trade down from 21 to 29

17:05 It takes 1 team to set the market on a player

19:10 Cole Strange, OL Chattanooga at #29

22:40 Tyquan Thornton, WR Baylor at #50

25:45 Marcus Jones, CB Houston at #85

26:13 Jack Jones, DB Arizona St. at #121

27:49 Pierre Strong, RB South Dakota St. at #127

28:23 Bailey Zappe, QB Western Kentucky at #137

30:05 Kevin Harris, South Carolina at #183

30:20 Sam Roberts, NW Missouri St. at #200

30:28 Chasen Hines, G LSU at #210

30:42 Andrew Stueber, OL Michigan at #245

32:05 NFL’s reaction to Pats Draft + Matt Groh’s first draft