Can Patriots Upset Eagles in Week 1?

Taylor Kyles of CLNS Media teams up with Benjamin Solak, NFL Staff Writer at The Ringer, for another installment of Patriots Daily’s “Behind the Enemy Lines.” This episode has Kyles and Solak delving into the Patriots’ Week 1 face-off against the Philadelphia Eagles. They discuss the strategies Bill Belichick’s defense might use against Jalen Hurts and how Bill O’Brien plans to advance the ball offensively. Join Taylor as he ventures behind enemy lines with Ben!

