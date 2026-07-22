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Patriots Edge Room Problems Continue + Member Call Ins | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE for a pre-training camp edition of Patriots Daily, discussing Harold Landry being placed on PUP, Christian Gonzalez’s contract situation, and more before taking call-in questions from Patriots on CLNS members!

0:00 – Introduction
2:01 – Harold Landry placed on PUP List
5:48 – Gabe Jacas remains unsigned
16:30 – CJ Dippre placed on PUP List
19:38 – Latest with Christian Gonzalez contract
23:46 – Prizepicks
25:00 – Answering listener questions!
34:30 – Join the Discord!
36:30 – Wrapping up!

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